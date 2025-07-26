Field Marshal Asim Munir Reaffirms Strategic Ties In High-Level Meetings With Chinese Leadership

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Field Marshal Asim Munir, during his official visit to China, held high-level meetings with the Chinese political and military leadership in Beijing, reaffirming the commitment to multifaceted cooperation and regional stability.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Discussions focused on regional and global political developments, with particular attention to connectivity projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The two sides reviewed the strategic“iron-clad” partnership between Pakistan and China and reiterated their shared resolve to confront common geopolitical challenges through coordinated strategies.

Both nations expressed satisfaction over the strength of bilateral ties and reaffirmed their joint commitment to sovereignty, multilateral cooperation, and regional peace.

Also Read: Rain Forecast for Most of KP, Flash Flood and Landslide Warnings Issued

The ISPR stated that the Chinese leadership appreciated the role of Pakistan's armed forces in maintaining peace and stability in South Asia.

Field Marshal Munir also held meetings with General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission; General Chen, Political Commissioner of the People's Liberation Army; and Lieutenant General Cai Zhijun, Chief of Staff.

These meetings covered a wide range of topics including defense and security cooperation, counterterrorism, joint training, military modernization, and institutional linkages.

Both sides agreed to strengthen operational coordination and strategic collaboration, particularly to counter hybrid and cross-border threats.

The Chinese military leadership expressed full confidence in the Pakistan-China defense partnership and acknowledged Pakistan's pivotal role in promoting regional peace. Field Marshal Munir, in turn, thanked China for its continued support and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to expanding military cooperation across all domains.