Modi, Starmer Unveil Ambitious 'Indiauk Vision 2035' To Deepen Strategic & Economic Partnership

MENAFN - KNN India)In a significant development in bilateral relations, the Prime Ministers of India and the United Kingdom convened in London on 24 July 2025 to endorse the 'India–UK Vision 2035', an ambitious roadmap that charts a revitalised, forward-looking partnership.

The vision aims to strengthen collaboration across key sectors with a commitment to shared prosperity, security, and sustainable development amid global uncertainties.

Building on the foundation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2021, Vision 2035 signals a renewed determination by both nations to deepen economic ties, expand people-to-people links, and advance cooperation on technology, defence, climate, education, and global governance.

The document outlines a strategic framework with clearly defined objectives and timelines, aiming to deliver transformative outcomes that align with mutual interests.

The recently concluded India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the agreement to negotiate a Double Taxation Avoidance Convention mark critical milestones.

Both sides have committed to early finalisation of a Bilateral Investment Treaty.

These developments are expected to boost trade in goods and services, spur innovation in priority sectors such as clean energy, life sciences, and digital technologies, and support long-term sustainable growth.

Mechanisms such as a refreshed Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) and the Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) will oversee implementation and ensure regulatory alignment and macroeconomic coordination.

The vision also emphasises financial cooperation through enhanced capital markets connectivity, joint initiatives in fintech and AI, and the continued work of the UK–India Infrastructure Financing Bridge.

Initiatives to expand air connectivity, bolster legal sector ties, and foster creative industries underscore a holistic approach to economic integration.

In technology and innovation, India and the UK plan to leverage their combined scientific and research capabilities to develop next-generation solutions.

This includes collaboration on semiconductors, quantum computing, AI, cyber security, and critical minerals.

A UK–India joint centre for AI and a Connectivity Innovation Centre will spearhead digital inclusion and advanced telecommunications development.

Biotech, space, and health innovation are also priority areas, with joint efforts to strengthen health systems, pandemic preparedness, and regulatory frameworks.

Climate change and clean energy form a central pillar of Vision 2035.

The two sides intend to drive green investment, scale up renewable energy projects, and mobilise climate finance.

Collaborative platforms such as the India–UK Offshore Wind Taskforce and the Net Zero Innovation Partnership will foster clean technologies including hydrogen, energy storage, and carbon capture.

The vision outlines cooperation in disaster resilience, sustainable agriculture, nature restoration, and global climate governance through alliances such as the International Solar Alliance and One Sun One World One Grid.

On education, the partnership seeks to deepen academic cooperation through joint research programmes, transnational education initiatives, and mutual recognition of qualifications.

Strategic frameworks such as an annual ministerial education dialogue and agreements to facilitate student and youth exchange programmes aim to build a skilled, globally competent workforce.

The UK's participation in India's National Education Policy goals includes support for branch campuses of UK institutions in India and initiatives like the Green Skills Partnership.

With a comprehensive agenda spanning growth, resilience, and global leadership, Vision 2035 sets the course for a renewed bilateral relationship capable of addressing shared challenges and seizing emerging opportunities.

(KNN Bureau)