Top US senator associates ‘Russiagate’ to Pearl Harbor
(MENAFN) US Senator Ted Cruz compared the start of the Trump-Russia investigation to the infamous 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, calling it a historic moment of betrayal in American politics. Speaking on Fox News Wednesday, the Texas Republican accused the Obama administration of deceiving the public and misusing federal agencies to sabotage Donald Trump’s presidency.
Cruz referred to December 9, 2016—the date when the FBI launched its inquiry—as a “day that lives in infamy,” echoing President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s description of the Pearl Harbor attack. He claimed senior officials chose to lie to Americans and undermine Trump.
Declassified documents released last week by US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard revealed that during a December 9 meeting, President Obama directed National Security Council officials to discard intelligence reports showing no Russian interference in Trump’s campaign and to replace them with claims based on false data blaming Moscow. This followed Trump’s November 2016 election victory over Hillary Clinton.
The resulting ‘Russiagate’ probe lasted several years, straining US-Russia relations, triggering sanctions, asset freezes, and a diplomatic breakdown. Russia has denied involvement in the 2016 election and described the scandal as a politically motivated smear aimed at justifying sanctions and worsening ties with Washington. The Kremlin has yet to respond to Gabbard’s revelations.
