403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Spain Condemns Israeli Knesset's Approval Of Sovereignty Imposition Over Occupied West Bank
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Spain has strongly condemned the Israeli Knesset's recent approval of legislation aimed at imposing Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank.
The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed, in a statement, that the Knesset's decision disregards fundamental principles and provisions of international law and runs counter to the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on July 19, 2024, which affirmed the illegality of the Israeli occupation.
The ministry warned that such a move undermines the foundations necessary for the implementation of the two-state solution, a framework seen as essential for safeguarding the rights of the Palestinian people and achieving lasting peace in the region.
Spain reiterated its firm condemnation of settlement expansion and all actions aimed at obstructing a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The statement also called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and emphasized the need to ensure broad and unhindered access for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, in accordance with the principles of international humanitarian law.
Furthermore, Spain reaffirmed its unwavering support for the two-state solution as the only viable path toward achieving peace.
The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed, in a statement, that the Knesset's decision disregards fundamental principles and provisions of international law and runs counter to the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on July 19, 2024, which affirmed the illegality of the Israeli occupation.
The ministry warned that such a move undermines the foundations necessary for the implementation of the two-state solution, a framework seen as essential for safeguarding the rights of the Palestinian people and achieving lasting peace in the region.
Spain reiterated its firm condemnation of settlement expansion and all actions aimed at obstructing a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The statement also called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and emphasized the need to ensure broad and unhindered access for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, in accordance with the principles of international humanitarian law.
Furthermore, Spain reaffirmed its unwavering support for the two-state solution as the only viable path toward achieving peace.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment