Building With Purpose: Shawn Mayers Calls For Greater Respect In The Trades And Compassion For Animal Rescue

Shawn Mayers, Kinston, NC, USA veteran and animal advocate uses new interview feature to highlight the need for skilled trades awareness and support for rescue animals

With over three decades in the residential construction industry, Kinston-based construction superintendent Shawn Mayers is speaking out-not just about bricks and beams, but about ethics, community, and the causes that have shaped his life's work.

In a new in-depth interview titled“Building from the Ground Up: A Conversation with Shawn Mayers on Construction, Compassion, and Consistency”, Mayers opens up about the values that have guided him from his early days in New York's construction yards to managing large-scale homebuilding projects across the Southeast.

But Mayers isn't just laying foundations-he's urging others to rethink how we value blue-collar careers and to recognise the role that everyday citizens can play in animal rescue.

On Building Respect for the Trades

“We've come to a point where too many people look past the trades,” Mayers said in the interview.“But these are the jobs that literally hold up our communities. It's not glamorous, but it's honest, and it's needed.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there will be over 500,000 job openings in construction each year through 2032, largely due to retirements and a shrinking pipeline of skilled labour. Yet vocational pathways remain underrepresented in schools and misunderstood by the general public.

Mayers, who began as a site labourer after graduating high school in 1988, believes young people need to be shown that work ethic, not just credentials, can lead to long-term success.

“Start with humility,” he advises.“Learn everything you can. Be consistent. Be accountable. And don't be afraid of hard work-it's what separates the good from the great.”

On Animal Rescue and Personal Accountability

Off the job site, Mayers is equally hands-on-with a different kind of shelter. A long-time animal rescue advocate, he has fostered dogs and cats for local groups and sees the effort as part of the same ethic he brings to construction: see the problem, step in, and help.

“It's about responsibility,” he says.“You don't leave a job half-done, and you don't turn your back on something that needs help.”

Each year, approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters in the United States, and nearly 920,000 are euthanised, according to the ASPCA. Mayers believes everyday acts of care-from fostering, adopting, or simply donating supplies-can help lower those numbers.

A Call to Action: What You Can Do

Rather than launching a campaign for attention, Mayers is focused on sparking individual change.“You don't need to start a foundation or have a title,” he says.“You just need to show up, do the work, and care about what you leave behind.”

For those who want to act, Mayers offers two simple starting points:



For trades advocacy: Talk to young people about career alternatives. Encourage vocational training. Respect the people who build and maintain the places we live in. For animal rescue: Visit a local shelter. Volunteer time or donate supplies. Consider fostering an animal in need-even short-term care can save a life.



“Every day's a chance to improve”

That personal motto, which Mayers repeats often in his interview, echoes a broader message: change begins with individual effort.

“Whether it's on a job site, in your home, or at a shelter, we all have the ability to do better,” he says.“And the world needs more people who try.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Shawn Mayers:

Shawn Mayers is a construction superintendent based in Kinston, North Carolina. With over 30 years of experience in residential building, he is known for his strong work ethic, mentorship, and commitment to animal rescue. Originally from New York, he believes in leading by example-both on the job and in life.

Contact:

