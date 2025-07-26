403
Thailand launches airstrike on Cambodia
(MENAFN) Thailand carried out an airstrike on a Cambodian military position on Thursday, according to a statement from the Thai military, as a long-standing border dispute between the two nations flared up again. The renewed conflict centers on a contested area influenced by colonial-era French maps, with sporadic clashes dating back to 2008. The most recent round of violence began in late May.
Thai army deputy spokesperson Richa Suksuwanon confirmed that Thai forces used airpower to strike designated military targets. Cambodia’s Defense Ministry reported that a Thai aircraft dropped two bombs on a roadway.
The fighting has been focused around the disputed Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple, an ancient site from the 11th century. Thai authorities stated that 11 civilians died due to Cambodian artillery shelling. Video circulating online showed a gas station on fire, allegedly struck by a Cambodian rocket. In response to the violence, Thailand has ordered the evacuation of residents in four provinces near the border.
Cambodia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the Thai airstrike, calling it an “unprovoked, premeditated, and deliberate” attack. Phnom Penh claimed its actions were in self-defense and demanded that Thai forces pull back to their side of the border.
Thailand's Foreign Ministry placed the blame on Cambodia, citing recent landmine incidents that injured Thai soldiers. Officials claimed these mines were recently planted, not remnants of older conflicts. Bangkok also reported that Cambodian heavy artillery had targeted a Thai military base on Thursday. In reaction, Thailand recalled its ambassador from Cambodia and said it anticipated similar diplomatic steps from Phnom Penh.
