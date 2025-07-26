Bitget Strengthens Regional Presence At Malaysia Blockchain Week 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, participated in Malaysia Blockchain Week 2025, to strengthen its ties with Southeast Asia's fast-growing digital economy. The event, hosted at Kuala Lumpur's World Trade Centre, drew 3,300+ attendees from 20 countries, with support from Malaysian agencies like MDEC, the Ministry of Digital, and Tourism Malaysia.

Bitget CEO Gracy Chen delivered a keynote address titled "Two Strategies to Thrive in a Volatile Market." She spotlighted Bitget's focus on real-world utility, from its $300M user Protection Fund to new tools like GetAgent (an AI trading helper) and xStocks for tokenized equities. Gracy pointed to her 2024 MYBW visit as the turning point. This year, she unveiled PayFi, Bitget's bid to simplify cross-border crypto payments in emerging markets.









Bitget CEO Gracy Chen delivering her keynote on the mainstage of MYBW 2025.

“Malaysia Blockchain Week has become a key platform in this region,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Bitget will continue building here, through partnerships, localization, and product innovation. Our goal is to show up meaningfully, through utility, education, and experiences that resonate.”

Bitget also teamed up with Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) to host Hype Drop: Kopi Rave , a side event held at Thong Kee Kopitiam in Kuala Lumpur. Blending wellness, streetwear, music, and collectibles, it drew over 400 attendees and generated strong social media buzz.









Bitget Trivia winners with their various merch including the much-coveted Bitget Labubu doll.

Malaysia Blockchain Week 2025 served as a timely stage for Bitget to reinforce its global leadership while celebrating Southeast Asia's role in Web3 adoption. From shaping cross-border payment infrastructure to pioneering real-world asset trading, Bitget's message at MYBW was clear: building in this space is about more than innovation.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGPTM , one of the world's most thrilling championships.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: ...

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: