Clearwater Strengthens Cyber Defense In Healthcare And The Defense Industrial Base With Enhanced Threat Intelligence From Google Cloud

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater, the largest pure-play provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to integrate Google Threat Intelligence (including Mandiant, VirusTotal, and Google) with Clearwater's 24x7 Managed Security Services and Security Operations Center (SOC). This solution delivers real-time, actionable insights to proactively defend against advanced cyber threats, further helping to protect Clearwater's growing list of healthcare clients, as well as the defense industrial base clients served by its Redspin division.

In an era where ransomware, supply chain attacks, and nation-state threats are on the rise, organizations can no longer afford to operate without high-fidelity, real-time threat intelligence. Today's threat actors move quickly, often exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities and novel attack paths that bypass traditional defenses. Effective cybersecurity demands not only visibility into threats, but also the ability to tap into the intelligence around these threats to understand and derive the best course of action in real time when they are detected.

By embedding the latest and most robust threat intelligence commercially available into its Managed Security Services and SOC, Clearwater gives clients the insight and agility they need to outpace attackers and fulfill their compliance and patient safety obligations. This includes predictive intelligence that enables Clearwater to take precautions to help block threats targeting healthcare and defense industrial base organizations.

"With the growing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks on healthcare and critical sectors, organizations need a threat intelligence capability that is not only powerful but deeply integrated into their operations," said Brian McManamon, General Manager of Clearwater Managed Security Services and President of Clearwater's Redspin division. "Our Enhanced Threat Intelligence Service combines Google's unmatched threat telemetry with Clearwater's proven MSSP team to enable faster detection, informed response, and improved cyber resilience."

Key Capabilities of Clearwater's Enhanced Threat Intelligence Service:

Real-time enrichment from Google Threat Intelligence

Tightly integrated with Clearwater's MSSP/SOC for automated correlation and reduced Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Respond (MTTR).

Healthcare-specific intelligence contextualized to PHI and PII attack vectors.

Advanced threat hunting leveraging Google Cloud's threat graph and YARA-based IOC matching.

Regulatory alignment with HIPAA, NIST CSF, and CMMC Level 2+.

Tailored for the needs of healthcare and the defense industrial base.

"We're excited about the collaboration with Clearwater to bring the power of Google Threat Intelligence to key critical infrastructure sectors that need it most," said Emiliano Martinez, Google Threat Intelligence Product Management Lead, Google Cloud. "Beyond unmatched threat visibility, Google Threat Intelligence is easy to use and action, enabling proactive security for organizations of all sizes. Our collaboration with Clearwater exemplifies this, showcasing how partners can effortlessly achieve impactful client outcomes."

About Clearwater and Redspin

Clearwater helps organizations across the healthcare ecosystem move to a more secure, compliant, and resilient state so they can achieve their missions. The company provides a deep pool of experts across a broad range of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance domains, purpose-built software that enables efficient identification and management of cybersecurity and compliance risks, managed cloud services, and a 24/7 Security Operations Center with managed threat detection and response capabilities. To learn more, visit .

Redspin, a division of Clearwater, specializes in enhancing the cyber readiness and resilience of federal and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations. As one of the first Authorized CMMC 3rd Party Assessment Organizations (C3PAOs) and one with the most assessment experience, Redspin provides guidance to federal organizations seeking CMMC certification to reduce cyber risks and protect sensitive information. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Clearwater

