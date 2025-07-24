Aercap Delivers First Of Twenty New Airbus A321LR Aircraft To Etihad Airways

DUBLIN, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER ) has announced today that it has delivered the first of twenty new Airbus A321LR aircraft on lease to Etihad Airways ("Etihad"). The aircraft was delivered to Etihad during a special ceremony at the Airbus Delivery Center in Hamburg, Germany.

The aircraft will be the first A321LR to be inducted into Etihad's fleet, and features bespoke cabin interiors with private First Suites, lie-flat Business seats and next generation Economy class seats, including ultra-modern 4K touchscreens and high-speed Wi-Fi, offering guests unparalleled levels of comfort on a narrowbody aircraft.

Speaking during the ceremony in Hamburg, Peter Anderson , CCO of AerCap , said, "We take immense pride in playing a role as Etihad expands its fleet and extends its reach from its home in Abu Dhabi's iconic Zayed International Airport. After announcing record results and achieving record-breaking customer satisfaction scores, Etihad is now poised to build on that success with its new state-of-the-art A321LR fleet. These aircraft will enable further network expansion, offering exceptional performance, extended range, and improved fuel-efficiency, while enhancing the travel experience across all cabins for customers worldwide,"

"We wish Etihad continued success in the years ahead, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership as this new chapter unfolds." added Mr. Anderson.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways , said: "The arrival of our first Airbus A321LR marks a transformative step in advancing our growth strategy. This state-of-the-art narrowbody aircraft brings widebody luxury to short and medium-haul routes, featuring First Suites, lie-flat Business seats, and upgraded Economy comfort, paired with high-speed Wi-Fi and cutting-edge entertainment. Its medium-haul capability and operational efficiency empower us to boost flight frequencies and unlock new destinations, delivering seamless connectivity and an elevated guest experience across our growing global network."

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry. Executive Vice President Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business , said, "The delivery of Etihad's first Airbus A321LR, on lease from AerCap, is a powerful symbol of innovation and partnership, strengthening the long-standing relationship between Airbus and the UAE. This aircraft sets a new standard for comfort in the single-aisle category and paves the way for increased connectivity as Etihad expands its operations from its Abu Dhabi hub."

AerCap is the world's largest Airbus A320neo Family lessor, with 580 owned, on order and managed aircraft.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Amsterdam, London, Shanghai, Dubai and other locations around the world.

