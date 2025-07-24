Pilgrim's To Build New Prepared Foods Facility, Creating 630 New Jobs In Walker County, Georgia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREELEY, Colo., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim's, one of the world's leading food companies, today announced it will invest $400 million to expand its footprint in Georgia. The company will build a new, multi-phase prepared foods facility in LaFayette, Walker County, supporting more than 630 new jobs at full capacity.

“Georgia's No. 1 industry of agriculture continues to drive growth with companies like Pilgrim's creating quality jobs in communities like LaFayette,” said Governor Brian Kemp .“As our state's economy continues to advance, we are excited to see these continued innovations and the opportunities they will bring for hardworking Georgians.”

Pilgrim's is a leading global provider of high-quality food products. Across Georgia, the company currently supports an estimated 7,500 jobs and operates seven food production facilities, in addition to supporting facilities like feed mills and hatcheries.

“Expanding the Pilgrim's footprint in Georgia highlights our ongoing commitment to the region and our company's long-term growth strategy,” said Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim's CEO .“This significant investment will allow further growth of our prepared foods business by expanding brands like Just Bare, Pilgrim's, and Gold Kist, and supporting increasing demand in retail and foodservice channels. We are also proud of our role in creating jobs and being a strong community partner.”

The new facility, located at the Walker County Business Park in LaFayette, will produce a variety of fully cooked chicken products to support the growth of its fast-growing prepared foods business. The project is expected to get underway in the fall of 2025, and hiring is expected to begin in 2027, aligning with the expected completion of the first phase of construction. To learn more about Pilgrim's, including where interested individuals can apply for jobs, visit jobs.pilgrims.com .

“We welcome Pilgrim's to Walker County and LaFayette,” said LaFayette Mayor and Chairman of the Walker County Development Authority Andy Arnold .“Pilgrim's has a wonderful history of positive community involvement, and the creation of up to 630 jobs for our area is a game changer for many families. We look forward to our partnership.”

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Walker County to provide stable jobs and long-term security for residents who want to work where they live,” said Chairwoman and CEO Angie Teems, Walker County Government .“Not only is this a well-respected company with a strong track record, but it already has a presence in our community through its partnerships with local poultry growers. Expanding their operations here is a natural next step that will strengthen our local economy and reinforce our county's commitment to supporting hardworking families.”

Senior Regional Project Manager Lori Dowdy represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development's (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Walker County Development Authority and Georgia Quick Start.

“We are excited that Pilgrim's continues to grow its footprint and drive economic opportunities here in Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson .“Agriculture has long been the backbone of our economy, laying the groundwork for today's thriving food and beverage sector. Critical industries like cold storage and logistics build on that legacy, generating jobs and opportunities across the state. Congratulations to Walker County for helping bring these new investments and possibilities to LaFayette.”

