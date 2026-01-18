Sports Authority Of India To Recruit 323 Assistant Coaches In 26 Sports

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, on Friday invited applications from eligible Indian citizens for filling up 323 Assistant Coach vacancies in 26 disciplines.

Vacancy Details and Salary

The Assistant Coaches will be posted at any of its various Regional Centres or National Centres of Excellence (NCOE) or Training Centres spread all over India and receive salary and emoluments as per Level 6 - Rs. 35400-112400/- Pay Band II (Rs. 9300-34800/-+Grade Pay Rs.4200/-), as per a press release from SAI. The disciplines in which Assistant Coaches are required are Athletics (28 positions), Archery (12), Badminton (16), Basketball (12), Boxing (19), Canoeing (7), Cycling (12), Fencing (11), Field Hockey (13), Football (12), Gymnastics (12), Handball (6), Judo (6), Kabaddi (6), Kho Kho (2), Rowing (11), Sepak Takraw (3), Shooting (28), Swimming (26), Table Tennis (14), Taekwondo (11), Tennis (8), Volleyball (10), Weightlifting (10), Wrestling (22), Wushu (6).

Eligibility and Reservation

The posts will be filled in accordance with the Government of India's standard reservation policies, apart from a 33% horizontal reservation for women in each discipline. The upper age limit for each post is 30 years, and the essential qualification for the position is eithera Diploma or equivalent in coaching from SAI NSNIS, Patiala or from any other recognised Indian/Foreign University or Participation in Olympics/Paralympics/Asian Games/World Championship with a certificate course in coaching or Dronacharya Awardee in that particular discipline.

Selection Process

The coaches will be recruited through a structured two-stage process: a computer-based online written test and a Coaching Ability Test (CAT).

Career Progression and Posting

The post of Assistant Coach is the entry-level in Group 'B' in the Cadre of Coaches and is eligible for promotion to the next Grade in Group A, i.e., Coach, Sr. Coach, Chief Coach, and then to High Performance Coach, as per the provisions of the Recruitment Rules of SAI.

The selected candidates are liable to be posted anywhere in India, and their seniority will be maintained on an India basis. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)