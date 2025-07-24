Snoopreport Unveils Instagram Follower & Unfollower Tracker For Recent Follows

Snoopreport Instagram follower tracker showing recent following

AI‐powered Snoopreport now delivers weekly and monthly Instagram follower and unfollower reports-plus AI analytics based on new followings and likes

- Sydney NolandIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Snoopreport, the instagram activity intellegence platform trusted by marketers and individuals since 2017, today launched the industry's most accurate Instagram follower and unfollower tracker. The new feature captures every recent follow and unfollow and enriches each action with AI analytics that reveal a user's Psychological Profile, Income Bracket, and other Unusual Aspects-all from publicly available data such as likes and“recent following” Instagram activity.Solving the“Who Did They Just Follow?” mysteryTraditional“Instagram follower tracker” apps miss up to 60 percent of new follows because they poll too slowly. Snoopreport's upgraded engine checks activity virtually real‐time, stores a permanent history.View a live“recent following Instagram” list and export it to CSV.Receive weekly or monthly Instagram follow & unfollow reports in our dashboard.AI insights that go beyond countsFor each Instagram follow or like captured, Snoopreport's proprietary AI model classifies 200,000+ micro‐interests and infers demographic attributes with >92 % confidence. Key outputs include:Psychological Profile - personality traits, values and political leanings.Income EstimateUnusual Aspects - flags for extreme fandoms and risky content affinities.These analytics turn a raw instagram follower viewer list into actionable profiles for individuals, brands, and concerned parents.datory follower spikes within 48 hours, cutting response times in half.Privacy‐first and fully compliantSnoopreport collects only publicly available data from public profiles onlyAvailability & pricingThe new Instagram follower & unfollower tracker is live today on snoopreport. Plans start at $4.99 per month for tracking 2 account, with volume discounts and special deals at $0.99 for the first week available.About SnoopreportFounded in 2017, Snoopreport is a California‐based SaaS platform that transforms public social‐media actions into human intelligence. From uncovering“recent follows” to mapping interest graphs at scale, Snoopreport helps 250,000+ customers worldwide- individuals, marketers, journalists and parents-see what truly engages any Instagram user.

Sydney Noland

Smart Data Solutions LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.