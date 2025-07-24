GRS Technology Solutions Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification With A-LIGN, Reinforcing Its Role As A Trusted Partner For Federal Cybersecurity Compliance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This significant milestone positions GRS among a select group of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) certified to meet the Department of Defense's cybersecurity requirements for handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). The certification reflects GRS's commitment to implementing mature, repeatable security practices that meet the 110 controls outlined in NIST SP 800-171 Rev 2.

GRS is also a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) , recognized by the Cyber AB for its ability to deliver consulting services aligned with the CMMC framework.

"We've always prioritized security and compliance internally and for our clients. Achieving CMMC Level 2 is a testament to the systems, processes, and culture of cybersecurity we've built over the years," said Larry Burbano, CEO of GRS . "This certification not only reinforces our credibility, but it also enables us to better support federal contractors who are navigating their own CMMC journey."

Throughout this journey, we put in countless late nights to develop a detailed Customer Responsibility Matrix (CRM) that clearly outlines ownership and responsibility for each assessment objective. It's designed to ensure mutual accountability. Our clients can hold us accountable, and we can do the same in return.

What This Means for Clients:



End-to-End Confidence: GRS applies the same high standards of security and compliance to your environment as we do to our own - whether you're using Windows or macOS systems.



Certified Expertise: With Certified CMMC Assessors (CCAs) and Certified CMMC Professionals (CCPs) on staff, GRS brings deep, in-house expertise to every stage of your compliance journey. From gap assessments and remediation to full audit readiness. We don't just prepare you for the assessment; we sit at the table and represent you when it matters most.



Ownership: We take full ownership of the CMMC journey alongside our clients. From advising and implementing to managing and supporting each control and assessment objective, we move with purpose - and expect you to keep pace. Think of us as your personal CMMC trainer, keeping you on track every step of the way.

A Competitive Edge for Clients: Partnering with a CMMC-certified MSP/MSSP gives federal contractors a clear advantage in achieving CMMC compliance and strengthening their position to win federal contracts.

About GRS Technology Solutions:

GRS Technology Solutions isn't your typical Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP). We're built differently. We are a team of A+ players driven by a clear mission: to deliver excellence without compromise.

At GRS, mediocrity has no place. We don't chase volume; we focus on impact. Our clients are federal contractors who demand precision, reliability, and results, and that's exactly what we deliver. With years of proven experience and deep expertise in the Defense Industrial Base, we provide fully managed IT services, cutting-edge FedRAMP-approved cybersecurity solutions, and hands-on CMMC implementation support. If you're looking for a partner who plays at the highest level, you've just found one.

Whether you're preparing for CMMC L1/L2, facing a DIBCAC audit, navigating DFARS and NIST 800-171 requirements, or modernizing legacy systems, GRS is the trusted partner devoted to protecting your mission, your data, and your future.

For more information visit grstechnologysolutions

SOURCE GRS Technology Solutions