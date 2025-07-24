123Invent Inventor Develops Quick Zip Disposable Underwear For Men (CHK-4036)
PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new type of adult diaper for men that allows you to urinate without completely removing your pants and diaper," said an inventor, from Lansing, Ill., "so I invented the QUICK ZIP DISPOSABLE UNDERWEAR FOR MEN. My design saves time, and it eliminates the hassles associated with traditional adult diapers."
The invention provides a new type of adult diaper for men. In doing so, it allows the male wearer to urinate without completely removing his pants. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. It also saves time and effort. The invention features an undetectable and disposable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for males who experience incontinence.
The QUICK ZIP DISPOSABLE UNDERWEAR FOR MEN is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact William Davis at 708-965-2402 or email [email protected] .
