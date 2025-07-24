Dixon Center For Military And Veterans Services And Fastport Sign MOU To Expand Opportunity For Veterans And Families

COL (Ret.) Sam Whitehurst, Vice President at Dixon Center and Dave Harrison, Fastport Executive Director for Workforce Development, Government and Military Issues sign MOU

The Dixon Center for Military and Veterans Services and Fastport Sign MOU in New Orleans to Advance Economic Opportunity for Veterans and Military Families

- Sam WhitehurstNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Yesterday at the historic Degas House, Dixon Center for Military and Veterans Services (Dixon Center) and Fastport signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), formalizing a shared commitment to empower transitioning service members, veterans, and military families through innovative workforce development.This strategic partnership aligns the national expertise of Dixon Center in veteran reintegration and holistic well-being with Fastport's leadership in advancing and scaling Department of Labor-registered apprenticeship programs in transportation, logistics, and high-demand industries. Together, they will work to close the divide between military service and civilian employment by connecting veterans with credentials, career-focused training, and employment pipelines.“At Dixon Center, we believe that veterans and military families are not a population to be served, but a talent pool to be leveraged,” said COL (Ret.) Sam Whitehurst, USA, Vice President at Dixon Center.“Partnering with Fastport allows us to translate that belief into action by building clear, accelerated pathways into sustainable careers for those who have served our country.”Fastport is a national leader in addressing the need to alleviate supply chain delays that have led to shortages in consumer goods and rising prices. As part of the White House's Truck Driver Shortage Task Force, it was recognized for its capacity to establish a broad range of apprenticeships leading to more opportunities for veterans and more qualified employees in the sector. Fastport's digital platforms and military hiring network complement Dixon Center's programming, including the recently launched Trucking Business Academy, contemporary research studies, and“earn and learn” initiatives targeted at underserved veteran populations, including women, minorities, and those in rural areas."Our collaboration with Dixon Center is rooted in a shared mission of building sustainable futures for transitioning service members, veterans, civilians, and their families,” said Dave Harrison, Executive Director for Workforce Development, Government and Military Issues at Fastport. "This partnership strengthens connections to wage-sustaining careers, particularly in the trucking industry, which continues to be a backbone of the American economy."Both organizations are committed to eliminating barriers for transitioning servicemembers into employment while enhancing long-term financial stability through access to career-connected education, apprenticeships, and resources tailored to veterans. Together, they are a force multiplier in meeting these goals by leveraging collaborations with institutions of higher learning, government entities, employers, job seekers, and veteran service organizations.About Dixon Center for Military and Veterans ServicesDixon Center for Military and Veterans Services works with all sectors of society, providing technical assistance/training, resource sharing, and strong leadership for our partners, who, with our ongoing support, enable veterans to work with purpose, heal with honor, and live with hope. Learn more at dixoncenter.About Fastport, Inc.Fastport Inc. solves America's toughest recruiting challenges through research, technology, and people. Fastport is also a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary to support registered apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information, visit or .

