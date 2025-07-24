Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Teck Resources Limited

2025-07-24 10:07:56
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:16 AM EST - Teck Resources Limited : Today announced board approval for construction of the Highland Valley Copper Mine Life Extension Project (HVC MLE), an important critical minerals investment which will extend the life of Canada's largest copper mine and support Teck's copper production into the future. Teck Resources Limited shares T.B are trading unchanged at $52.49.

