China, Pakistan Forge Stronger Security Relations
(MENAFN) China's top diplomat Wang Yi held high-level security talks Thursday with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, reaffirming strong military and diplomatic ties amid ongoing regional challenges.
Wang, a senior member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, praised the Pakistani military as a steadfast guardian of national sovereignty and a key pillar of the enduring China-Pakistan partnership. He voiced hope that Pakistan’s armed forces would continue to play a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral cooperation.
According to Wang, both nations have consistently backed one another on matters tied to their core national interests. He emphasized that China is fully committed to advancing the strategic direction set by their respective leaders and aims to deepen the all-weather partnership to generate tangible benefits for both populations and promote broader regional stability.
“China supports Pakistan's resolute efforts to combat terrorism in all forms and hopes the Pakistani military will continue to make all-out efforts to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan,” Wang stated.
General Munir underscored that the commitment to enhancing ties with China reflects the collective will of the Pakistani people. He expressed deep gratitude for China’s longstanding support of Pakistan’s economic and social progress.
He added that Pakistan’s military remains fully dedicated to safeguarding Chinese nationals and infrastructure within its borders, while also pledging to deepen bilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts.
He said the Pakistani military remains committed to doing whatever is necessary to ensure the protection of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions on its soil, and is fully prepared to enhance counter-terrorism collaboration with China.
