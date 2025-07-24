Dessy Group Partners With Truetoform, Providing Bridesmaids With Free, Cutting-Edge Body Measurement Scans

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Alan DessyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dessy Group, a trailblazer in social occasion and wedding fashion, and TrueToForm, the leader in 3D body measurement technology, are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership that is set to transform the online bridesmaid dress shopping experience. Starting today, every Dessy visitor can access a free, AI-powered body scan -giving them the power to get accurately measured at home and shop with absolute confidence.A New Standard for Online Fit-Know Your True Size With this partnership, Dessy Group became the first major bridesmaid dress brand to offer free, instant 3D body scans to all website visitors. Bridesmaids can now create a digital body scan in minutes, using only their mobile device, and receive their precise body measurements-removing the guesswork from sizing. This breakthrough means less time spent on returns and more time enjoying the perfect dress for every special occasion."At Dessy Group, we believe every customer deserves an accurate fit, no matter where they are," said Alan Dessy, CEO of Dessy Group. "By partnering with TrueToForm, we're bringing the future of fashion to our customers today. This technology is a game-changer. It's fast, it's free, and it gives shoppers confidence in finding their true Dessy size before they make a purchase. Shopping for special occasions and weddings should be joyful, not stressful, and now it is.""We're thrilled to team up with Dessy Group to make our advanced fit technology accessible to bridal parties," said Janice Tam, Co-Founder of TrueToForm. "Our mission is to empower shoppers and brands with the tools they need for the best fit possible. Now, every Dessy customer can experience the confidence and convenience of shopping from home with their precise body measurements, no tape measure required!"How It WorksDessy customers can access the free virtual body scan tool directly from the website at . The process is simple, secure, and takes just a few minutes to complete. Dessy will securely store the resulting body measurements in the customer's account to provide a personalized size recommendation when dress shopping.About Dessy GroupDessy Group is a pioneer in the world of bridesmaid dress fashion, renowned for its forward-thinking approach to design, technology, and customer experience. By seamlessly blending classic elegance with contemporary trends, Dessy Group offers a diverse range of dresses that cater to every body type and personal taste. With a strong commitment to sustainability and inclusivity, Dessy Group is not just setting trends; they're redefining what it means to dress for life's most memorable moments.About TrueToFormTrueToForm is revolutionizing the apparel industry with its state-of-the-art 3D body measurement and fit technology. Their AI-powered body scan app allows brands, designers, and retailers to capture precise, 97%+ accurate body data remotely, eliminating the need for manual tape measurements or in-person fittings. TrueToForm's platform empowers businesses to create digital avatars, export detailed measurement data, and integrate fit prediction widgets directly into e-commerce sites, giving shoppers the confidence to find clothes that truly fit. By making advanced fit analytics and remote measurement accessible, TrueToForm is setting a new standard for personalization, efficiency, and sustainability in fashion. Learn more at .About the PartnershipThis collaboration marks a significant step forward in the integration of bridesmaid fashion and technology, setting a new industry standard for online fit and customer experience.For more information, visit dessy.Media Contacts: Alan Dessy, CEO, Dessy Group 646.638.9609 - ...Janice Tam, Co-Founder & CEO, TrueToForm 507.405.5784 - ...

Alan Dessy

Dessy Group

+1 646-638-9609

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Dessy Group True To Form

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.