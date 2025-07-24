Alphabet, Manhattan Associates, AT&T Draw Heavy Retail Chatter On Stocktwits Among Tech Stocks: More Details Inside

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.61% higher at 21,020 on Wednesday, with earnings providing a boost. Here are the top three tech companies that saw the highest retail chatter on Stocktwits in the last 24 hours.

1. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG): The technology giant saw retail chatter surge 506% in 24 hours after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter (Q2) earnings.

Retail sentiment around the stock improved to 'extremely bullish' (92/100) from 'bullish' territory the previous day. Message volume jumped as well, to 'extremely high' (88/100) from 'high' levels in the last 24 hours.

GOOGL's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07.15 a.m. ET on July 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Alphabet stock traded over 3% higher in Thursday's premarket.

A bullish Stocktwits believes the stock is undervalued.

Another user expressed skepticism about the company.

Alphabet's Q2 revenue increased 14% year-on-year (YoY) to $96.43 billion, exceeding the analysts' consensus estimate of $94.02 billion, as per Fiscal AI data. Google Search revenue climbed 12% to $54.19 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31 also exceeded the consensus estimate of $ 2.20.

Alphabet stock has gained only 0.4% year-to-date and more than 10% over the last 12 months.

2. Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH): The software solutions provider saw retail message count explode by 500% in 24 hours on sustained momentum after better-than-expected Q2 earnings on Tuesday.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'extremely bullish' (77/100) territory amid 'extremely high' (81/100) message volume levels. Both the retail sentiment and message volume hit a three-month high.

MANH's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07.15 a.m. ET on July 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The company's Q2 revenue increased 2.3% YoY to $272.4 million with an adjusted EPS of $1.31, both above the analysts' consensus estimate of $263.74 million and $1.13, respectively, as per Fiscal AI data.

Manhattan Associates stock inched 0.5% lower in Thursday's premarket. The stock has lost over 19% in 2025 and 12% in the past 12 months.

3. AT & T Inc. (T): The company experienced a 430% surge in retail message count in the last 24 hours after better-than-expected Q2 earnings.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'extremely bullish' territory with 'extremely high' message volume levels.

T's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07.15 a.m. ET on July 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

AT & T stock inched 0.3% lower in Thursday's premarket. The stock has gained over 21% in 2025 and over 44% in the last 12 months.

The telecom giant's Q2 revenue increased 3.5% year-on-year (YoY) to $30.8 billion, beating the analysts' consensus estimate of $30.4 billion as per Fiscal AI data.

