Aphrodite Hills Resort Scales New Heights With Major Investment Plan

UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Multi-phased programme will elevate experience even further at the Cyprus resortAphrodite Hills Resort has unveiled an ambitious investment programme designed to cement its status among Europe's finest premium sporting destinations. From eye-catching golf enhancements to widespread redesigning of fitness and wellness facilities and renovations to the hotel and restaurants, the Cyprus resort is future-proofing the guest experience on every front.On the golfing side, a range of improvements will drive in a new era on the course and beyond the fairways.The innovations begin before the first shot is struck with the world-class Starter Hut, which opened this month (July). The new landmark feature beside the first tee at PGA National Cyprus offers a stylish welcome area, fully equipped café and panoramic terrace, setting the perfect tone before the opening drive.Launching this summer, the resort's upgraded academy will herald Cyprus's first TrackmanTM range featuring cutting-edge ball-tracking technology for data-rich practice, fun skills games and bespoke coaching. A two-storey academy building will also be developed to include a reception and retail area, two swing rooms upstairs and covered base for 28 practice bays, all fully equipped with TrackmanTM technology.Scheduled over four phases with the first starting this month, every bunker on the acclaimed Cabell B. Robinson course will be rebuilt using DuraBunkeredging, CapillaryFlowTM drainage and the construction expertise of PQ Construction. The project will deliver heightened aesthetics and presentation across the course, championship‐standard consistency, playability and sustainability.Beyond golf, the new Sports Hub will open in Spring 2026 as the epicentre for racquet sports with a new boutique retail outlet blending country club ambience with sleek modern designs - serving as a one-stop shop for quality racquets, balls, apparel and more from some of the most respected global brands in tennis and padel.Also set for a major upgrade is Aphrodite Hills Resort's changing facilities, with spacious rooms and a cool colour palette that will put players of all skill levels in the perfect frame of mind to take to the tennis and padel courts.The investment programme extends into the hotel rooms and restaurants along with dedicated food and beverage outlets and new outdoor furniture as further key elements of the major refurbishment. Renovations are already underway in apartments and villas for rent, with modern upgrades that enhance comfort, aesthetics, and a sense of privacy - ideal for both short and extended getaways.Complementing the investment programme is a host of new events organised throughout the year, further elevating the entertainment for guests to enjoy.Guests of the resort can also enjoy basketball, football and even equestrian sports in breathtaking scenery just a short drive from the cities of Paphos and Limassol, all basking in the climate of one of the Mediterranean's most picturesque countries.“Our vision is simple: create Europe's finest year-round sports destination,” said Miguel Girbes, Director of Golf & Sports at Aphrodite Hills Resort.“Through investment and partnerships with the very best in golf technology and construction, we're ensuring pristine conditions and extraordinary experiences for decades to come.”All works are scheduled outside peak visitor periods and incorporate sustainable building practices, energy-efficient systems and water-saving landscaping to protect Cyprus's natural beauty.Aphrodite Hills Resort is a five-star, multi-sport and lifestyle destination scenically located on a plateau overlooking the legendary birthplace of Aphrodite the Greek goddess of love, amid the glittering blue waves of the Mediterranean Sea on Cyprus's sun-kissed southwest coast. The 290-room hotel, award-winning real estate, championship golf course, tennis academy, spa, dining village and scenic surroundings have earned the resort a reputation as a must-visit for athletes and holidaymakers alike.For more information about Aphrodite Hills Resort and to make a reservation, visitENDSPress release written by The Azalea Group on behalf of Aphrodite Hills Resort.About Aphrodite Hills ResortAphrodite Hills Resort is a five-star golf, leisure, and real estate development on the southwest coast of Cyprus, easily reachable from the cities of Paphos and Limassol. Spanning 234 hectares, the resort includes a 290-room hotel, a championship 18-hole golf course, rental and real estate opportunities, a tennis academy, award-winning spa facilities, diverse dining and shopping options, horse riding facilities and kids' clubs for young guests.For more information, visit

