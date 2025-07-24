India Needs A Generation Of Builders Who Think Beyond Code: Nasscom's Rajesh Nambiar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The tech industry in India has over five million technologists, but what we need now is a generation of builders who think beyond code and create for scale, Rajesh Nambiar, President of Nasscom, said on Thursday.

Nasscom has announced its first-ever 'Tech Developer Confluence' on August 8 in Bengaluru.

Aimed at empowering India's developer community, the event will spotlight emerging technologies like GenAI, quantum, and cybersecurity through hands-on sessions, masterclasses, and hackathons.

“The confluence is an attempt to rewire how we train, inspire, and spotlight developer talent in India,” said Nambiar.

The upcoming conference will be a national platform where students, developers, and technology leaders come together to convert potential into product, capability into innovation, and talent into global impact, according to the leading industry association.

IT employees and aspirants can come together to play a key role in shaping the future of AI, cloud, quantum, cybersecurity, and product engineering, it added.

The conference aims to future-proof India's skilling ecosystem and enable grassroots participation in the deep tech economy.

Coders, architects, researchers, and student innovators get a chance for a full day of hands-on exploration at the event. From GenAI-driven DevOps to multi-agent systems, space-tech applications, and synthetic data modeling, the confluence is tailored to move beyond theory and unlock real-world impact, said Nasscom.

Masterclasses are scheduled at the conference on subjects including building multi-agent AI systems, synthetic data generation for AI and GenAI, and rapid application development using code assistants.

Further, discussions covering cybersecurity applications of agentic AI, best practices for end-to-end Responsible AI implementation, and compliance strategies under the DPDP Act are part of the event.

Nasscom also announced two dedicated hackathons, offering developers the opportunity to build real-world solutions around critical industry challenges. The industry association represents India's $284 billion technology industry.