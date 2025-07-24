First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MATTOON, Ill., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the“Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Highlights

Record high quarterly net income of $23.4 million, or $0.98 diluted EPS, quarterly increase of $0.05

Adjusted quarterly net income* of $23.7 million, or $0.99 diluted EPS

Net interest margin tax equivalent* expands to 3.72%, quarterly increase of 12 basis points, helping drive the fifth consecutive quarter of growth in net interest income

Total loans of $5.77 billion, quarterly increase of $68.1 million, or 1.20%

Total deposits of $6.19 billion, quarterly increase of $59.8 million, or 0.98%

Tangible book value per share* increased 4.3% during the quarter Board of Directors declares a $0.01 increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share

“The first half of 2025 has provided strong results. The second quarter provided a record high quarterly net income along with expansion in net interest income. The quarter reflects our strategic approach to driving a higher return on assets,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“Along with significant expansion of our net interest margin, we delivered growth in both loans and deposits.” “I am pleased with our execution on our strategic plan and while the macro-economic environment continues to fluctuate, we continue to focus on what we can control by maintaining our disciplined credit culture. We continue to make investments in our technology platforms that will position us well for future growth,” Dively concluded. Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $63.9 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 7.5% compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily the result of higher yields on earning assets while maintaining funding costs. The increase in interest income included $0.5 million in higher accretion income, which totaled $3.4 million compared to $2.9 million of accretion income in the first quarter. In comparison to the second quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $7.1 million, or 12.5%. Interest income was higher by $4.7 million, inclusive of a decrease in accretion income of $0.3 million compared to the second quarter last year. Interest expense was lower by $2.4 million compared to the second quarter of last year. Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis*, was 3.72% for the second quarter of 2025 representing an increase of 12 basis points over the prior quarter, driven by both an increase to earning asset yields and maintaining funding costs. Excluding the increase in accretion income, the net interest margin increased 9 basis points in the period. Loan Portfolio Total loans ended the quarter at $5.77 billion, representing an increase of $68.1 million, or 1.2%, from the prior quarter. The increase was well diversified and included construction and land development, farm real estate, 1–4 family residential real estate, multi-family residential real estate, agriculture operating lines, and commercial and industrial loans. Commercial real estate and consumer loans saw modest declines in the quarter. In comparison to the second quarter of last year, loan balances increased $206.4 million, or 3.7%. The largest increases were in construction and land development, agriculture operating lines, and commercial and industrial loans. Asset Quality

The second quarter was another solid performance with respect to the Company's asset quality metrics. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) ended the period at $71.2 million and the ACL to total loans ratio was 1.23%. In addition to the ACL, an unearned discount of $28.7 million remains at quarter end. Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $2.6 million with net charge-offs of $1.5 million in the quarter. Also, at the end of the second quarter, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.38%, the ACL to non-performing loans ratio was 325%, and the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.31%. During the quarter, nonperforming loans declined by $4.7 million to $21.9 million. Special mention loans increased by $7.8 million to $81.8 million and substandard loans increased $5.1 million to $39.0 million. Deposits

Total deposits ended the quarter at $6.19 billion, which represented an increase of $59.8 million, or 0.98%, from the prior quarter. Interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits were the primary drivers of the increase. Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $23.6 million compared to $24.9 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decline was primarily driven by seasonality in the wealth management and insurance business lines. Wealth management revenues for the quarter were $5.4 million, which is in line with the second quarter of 2024. Insurance revenues for the quarter were $7.8 million, up $1.3 million from the second quarter of 2024. Overall Ag Services revenue was $2.3 million in the period. Debit card fee income was boosted in the quarter by our annual incentive of $1.0 million from our service provider. In comparison to the second quarter of 2024, noninterest income increased $1.2 million, or 5.2%, primarily driven by insurance commissions from both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $54.8 million compared to $54.5 million in the prior quarter. The current quarter included $0.2 million of nonrecurring expenses primarily related to the Company's technology initiatives, versus $1.0 million in nonrecurring costs in the prior quarter. The quarter over quarter increase is primarily driven by an increase in salaries and employee benefits. This resulted from annual salary increases and higher incentive compensation from overall performance compared to budget. In comparison to the second quarter of 2024, noninterest expenses increased $3.4 million. The increase was primarily driven by annual compensation increases and incentive accrual for overperformance compared to budget. The Company's efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the second quarter 2025 was 58.09% compared to 58.88% in the prior quarter and 59.61% for the same period last year. Capital Levels and Dividend

The Company's capital levels remained strong and above the“well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.76% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.31% Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.92% Leverage ratio 10.73%

Tangible book value per share* increased $1.09, or 4.3% during the second quarter of 2025. The increase was driven primarily by earnings growth, which accounted for $0.90 of the increase. The remaining increase of $0.19 was the result of improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income from a lower unrealized loss position in the investment portfolio.

The Company's Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend to $0.25 payable on August 29, 2025, for shareholders of record on August 15, 2025.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $7.7 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 160 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at

*Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include“Adjusted Net Earnings,”“Adjusted Diluted EPS,”“Efficiency Ratio,”“Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,”“Tangible Book Value per Common Share,”“Adjusted Tangible Book Value per Common Share,”“Adjusted Return on Assets,” and“Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid's pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid are identified by use of the words“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid's loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and the impact of pandemics on First Mid's businesses. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid's financial results, are included in First Mid's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited) As of June 30, December 31, June 30, 2025 2024 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 190,017 $ 121,216 $ 235,480 Investment securities 1,085,701 1,073,510 1,120,930 Loans (including loans held for sale) 5,766,999 5,672,462 5,560,617 Less allowance for credit losses (71,160 ) (70,182 ) (68,312 ) Net loans 5,695,839 5,602,280 5,492,305 Premises and equipment, net 97,740 100,234 101,583 Goodwill and intangibles, net 255,547 261,906 257,377 Bank Owned Life Insurance 172,333 170,854 168,439 Other assets 183,298 189,734 204,946 Total assets $ 7,680,475 $ 7,519,734 $ 7,581,060 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 1,321,446 $ 1,329,155 $ 1,393,336 Interest bearing 4,868,753 4,727,941 4,722,443 Total deposits 6,190,199 6,057,096 6,115,779 Repurchase agreements with customers 193,941 204,122 205,955 Other borrowings 245,000 242,520 263,735 Junior subordinated debentures 24,384 24,280 24,169 Subordinated debt 79,590 87,472 103,029 Other liabilities 53,221 57,853 54,748 Total liabilities 6,786,335 6,673,343 6,767,415 Total stockholders' equity 894,140 846,391 813,645 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,680,475 $ 7,519,734 $ 7,581,060





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 84,784 $ 79,560 $ 164,702 $ 157,383 Interest on investment securities 6,895 7,405 13,672 14,810 Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 1,722 1,718 2,586 4,162 Total interest income 93,401 88,683 180,960 176,355 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 24,964 26,338 48,686 52,434 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,218 1,615 2,398 3,671 Interest on other borrowings 2,043 2,248 3,874 4,562 Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 464 537 932 1,079 Interest on subordinated debt 849 1,180 1,798 2,374 Total interest expense 29,538 31,918 57,688 64,120 Net interest income 63,863 56,765 123,272 112,235 Provision for credit losses 2,567 1,083 4,219 726 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 61,296 55,682 119,053 111,509 Non-interest income: Wealth management revenues 5,394 5,405 11,205 10,727 Insurance commissions 7,840 6,531 17,765 15,744 Service charges 2,995 3,227 5,896 6,183 Net securities losses 0 (156 ) (181 ) (156 ) Mortgage banking revenues 1,070 1,038 1,781 1,744 ATM/debit card revenue 4,636 4,281 8,282 8,336 Other 1,658 2,096 3,709 4,322 Total non-interest income 23,593 22,422 48,457 46,900 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 33,623 30,164 65,371 60,612 Net occupancy and equipment expense 7,869 7,507 16,348 15,067 Net other real estate owned (income) expense 75 85 176 64 FDIC insurance 873 902 1,722 1,771 Amortization of intangible assets 3,121 3,340 6,352 6,837 Stationary and supplies 367 370 798 761 Legal and professional expense 2,757 2,536 5,833 4,985 ATM/debit card expense 1,144 1,281 2,975 2,472 Marketing and donations 777 814 1,629 1,676 Other 4,156 4,392 8,030 10,508 Total non-interest expense 54,762 51,391 109,234 104,753 Income before income taxes 30,127 26,713 58,276 53,656 Income taxes 6,689 6,968 12,667 13,408 Net income $ 23,438 $ 19,745 $ 45,609 $ 40,248 Per Share Information Basic earnings per common share $ 0.98 $ 0.83 $ 1.91 $ 1.69 Diluted earnings per common share 0.98 0.82 1.90 1.68 Weighted average shares outstanding 23,867,592 23,896,210 23,863,229 23,884,472 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 23,988,974 23,998,152 23,974,183 23,979,244





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 84,784 $ 79,918 $ 81,288 $ 81,775 $ 79,560 Interest on investment securities 6,895 6,777 6,990 7,036 7,405 Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 1,722 864 1,564 2,371 1,718 Total interest income 93,401 87,559 89,842 91,182 88,683 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 24,964 23,722 26,144 28,341 26,338 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,218 1,180 1,333 1,444 1,615 Interest on other borrowings 2,043 1,831 1,917 2,195 2,248 Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 464 468 510 567 537 Interest on subordinated debt 849 949 988 1,092 1,180 Total interest expense 29,538 28,150 30,892 33,639 31,918 Net interest income 63,863 59,409 58,950 57,543 56,765 Provision for credit losses 2,567 1,652 3,643 1,266 1,083 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 61,296 57,757 55,307 56,277 55,682 Non-interest income: Wealth management revenues 5,394 5,800 6,275 5,816 5,405 Insurance commissions 7,840 9,925 6,805 6,003 6,531 Service charges 2,995 2,901 3,058 3,121 3,227 Net securities losses 0 (181 ) 0 (277 ) (156 ) Mortgage banking revenues 1,070 711 1,104 1,109 1,038 ATM/debit card revenue 4,636 3,646 4,204 4,267 4,281 Other 1,658 2,062 4,917 2,984 2,096 Total non-interest income 23,593 24,864 26,363 23,023 22,422 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 33,623 31,748 31,957 31,565 30,164 Net occupancy and equipment expense 7,869 8,479 7,285 8,055 7,507 Net other real estate owned expense 75 101 240 107 85 FDIC insurance 873 849 863 829 902 Amortization of intangible assets 3,121 3,231 3,314 3,405 3,340 Stationary and supplies 367 431 642 482 370 Legal and professional expense 2,757 3,076 5,386 2,573 2,536 ATM/debit card expense 1,144 1,831 2,043 1,869 1,281 Marketing and donations 777 852 906 836 814 Other 4,156 3,874 3,661 4,212 4,392 Total non-interest expense 54,762 54,472 56,297 53,933 51,391 Income before income taxes 30,127 28,149 25,373 25,367 26,713 Income taxes 6,689 5,978 6,205 5,885 6,968 Net income $ 23,438 $ 22,171 $ 19,168 $ 19,482 $ 19,745 Per Share Information Basic earnings per common share $ 0.98 $ 0.93 $ 0.80 $ 0.81 $ 0.83 Diluted earnings per common share 0.98 0.93 0.80 0.81 0.82 Weighted average shares outstanding 23,867,592 23,858,817 23,818,806 23,905,099 23,896,210 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 23,988,974 23,959,228 23,908,340 24,006,647 23,998,152





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Loan Portfolio Construction and land development $ 298,812 $ 269,148 $ 236,093 $ 190,857 $ 195,389 Farm real estate loans 381,517 373,413 390,760 384,620 387,015 1-4 Family residential properties 495,787 488,139 496,597 505,342 507,517 Multifamily residential properties 360,604 356,858 332,644 338,167 334,446 Commercial real estate 2,393,640 2,397,985 2,417,585 2,440,120 2,406,955 Loans secured by real estate 3,930,360 3,885,543 3,873,679 3,859,106 3,831,322 Agricultural operating loans 306,374 296,811 239,671 233,414 213,997 Commercial and industrial loans 1,324,653 1,303,712 1,335,920 1,283,631 1,268,646 Consumer loans 41,604 47,220 53,960 63,222 70,841 All other loans 164,008 165,572 169,232 175,218 175,811 Total loans 5,766,999 5,698,858 5,672,462 5,614,591 5,560,617 Deposit Portfolio Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,321,446 $ 1,394,590 $ 1,329,155 $ 1,387,290 $ 1,393,336 Interest bearing demand deposits 1,947,744 1,814,427 1,907,733 1,834,123 1,909,993 Savings deposits 632,925 643,289 636,427 648,582 673,381 Money Market 1,206,140 1,215,420 1,196,537 1,183,594 1,127,699 Time deposits 1,081,944 1,062,654 987,244 1,035,245 1,011,370 Total deposits 6,190,199 6,130,380 6,057,096 6,088,834 6,115,779 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 21,895 $ 26,598 $ 29,835 $ 18,242 $ 19,079 Non-performing assets 23,572 28,703 32,030 20,076 20,557 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 1,458 1,783 2,235 804 708 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 325.00 % 263.36 % 235.23 % 377.01 % 358.05 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding 1.23 % 1.23 % 1.24 % 1.22 % 1.23 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.38 % 0.47 % 0.53 % 0.32 % 0.34 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 % 0.38 % 0.43 % 0.27 % 0.27 % Special Mention loans 81,815 74,019 57,848 38,151 30,767 Substandard and Doubtful loans 39,031 33,884 35,516 29,037 27,594 Common Share Data Common shares outstanding 23,988,845 23,981,916 23,895,807 23,904,051 23,895,868 Book value per common share $ 37.27 $ 36.32 $ 35.42 $ 35.91 $ 34.05 Tangible book value per common share (1) 26.62 25.53 24.46 24.82 23.28 Tangible book value per common share excluding other comprehensive income at period end (1) 32.07 31.21 30.42 29.70 29.43 Market price of stock 37.49 34.90 36.82 38.91 32.88 Key Performance Ratios and Metrics End of period earning assets $ 6,924,934 $ 6,844,096 $ 6,775,075 $ 6,786,458 $ 6,812,574 Average earning assets 6,975,783 6,769,858 6,884,303 6,857,070 6,815,932 Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent) 5.41 % 5.29 % 5.24 % 5.35 % 5.27 % Average rate on cost of funds 1.75 % 1.74 % 1.83 % 2.00 % 1.91 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)(2) 3.72 % 3.60 % 3.41 % 3.35 % 3.36 % Return on average assets 1.20 % 1.19 % 1.01 % 1.03 % 1.05 % Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.23 % 1.23 % 1.10 % 1.05 % 1.07 % Return on average common equity 10.52 % 10.35 % 9.04 % 9.40 % 9.92 % Adjusted return on average common equity (1) 10.80 % 10.78 % 9.80 % 9.58 % 10.11 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1) 58.09 % 58.88 % 58.76 % 61.33 % 59.61 % Full-time equivalent employees 1,190 1,194 1,198 1,207 1,185 1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure. 2 During the first quarter 2025, the Company changed the methodology utilized for the calculation of net interest margin to be more consistent with what is typically used by peer banks and research analysts. The calculation now is the annualized net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets.





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Net Interest Margin (In thousands, unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 QTD Average Average Balance Interest Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Interest bearing deposits $ 146,907 $ 1,694 4.63% Federal funds sold 75 - 0.00% Certificates of deposits investments 2,515 28 4.47% Investment Securities 1,082,974 7,381 2.73% Loans (net of unearned income) 5,743,312 85,070 5.94% Total interest earning assets 6,975,783 94,173 5.41% NONEARNING ASSETS Other nonearning assets 767,422 Allowance for loan losses (70,671 ) Total assets $ 7,672,534 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits $ 3,119,484 $ 15,594 2.01% Savings deposits 638,174 158 0.10% Time deposits 1,078,174 9,213 3.43% Total interest bearing deposits 4,835,832 24,965 2.07% Repurchase agreements 199,345 1,218 2.45% FHLB advances 218,846 2,043 3.74% Federal funds purchased - - 0.00% Subordinated debt 79,554 849 4.28% Jr. subordinated debentures 24,360 464 7.64% Other debt - - 0.00% Total borrowings 522,105 4,574 3.51% Total interest bearing liabilities 5,357,937 29,539 2.21% NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits 1,402,374 Avg Cost of Funds 1.75% Other liabilities 35,264 Stockholders' equity 876,959 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 7,672,534 Net Interest Earnings / Spread $ 64,634 3.20%

Tax effected yield on interest earning assets 3.72% Tax equivalent net interest margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Net interest income as reported $ 63,863 $ 59,409 $ 58,950 $ 57,543 $ 56,765 Net interest income, (tax equivalent) 64,634 60,162 59,717 58,627 57,361 Average earning assets 6,975,783 6,769,858 6,884,303 6,857,070 6,815,932 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.72 % 3.60 % 3.41 % 3.35 % 3.36 % Common stockholder's equity $ 894,140 $ 870,949 $ 846,391 $ 858,497 $ 813,645 Goodwill and intangibles, net 255,547 258,671 261,906 265,139 257,377 Common shares outstanding 23,989 23,982 23,896 23,904 23,896 Tangible Book Value per common share $ 26.62 $ 25.53 $ 24.46 $ 24.82 $ 23.28 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) (130,710 ) (136,097 ) (142,383 ) (116,692 ) (146,998 ) Adjusted tangible book value per common share $ 32.07 $ 31.21 $ 30.42 $ 29.70 $ 29.43





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Adjusted earnings Reconciliation Net Income - GAAP $ 23,438 $ 22,171 $ 19,168 $ 19,482 $ 19,745 Adjustments (post-tax): (1) Nonrecurring technology project expenses 246 728 1,710 - - Net (gain)/loss on securities sales - 143 - 219 123 Integration and acquisition expenses 3 41 - 137 250 Total non-recurring adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 249 $ 912 $ 1,710 $ 356 $ 373 Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP $ 23,687 $ 23,083 $ 20,878 $ 19,838 $ 20,118 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.99 $ 0.96 $ 0.87 $ 0.83 $ 0.84 Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP 1.23 % 1.23 % 1.10 % 1.05 % 1.07 % Adjusted return on average common equity - non-GAAP 10.80 % 10.78 % 9.80 % 9.58 % 10.11 % Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 54,762 $ 54,472 $ 56,297 $ 53,933 $ 51,391 Other real estate owned property income (expense) (75 ) (101 ) (240 ) (107 ) (85 ) Amortization of intangibles (3,121 ) (3,231 ) (3,314 ) (3,405 ) (3,340 ) Nonrecurring technology project expense (311 ) (921 ) (2,164 ) - - Integration and acquisition expenses (4 ) (52 ) - (174 ) (316 ) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 51,251 $ 50,167 $ 50,579 $ 50,247 $ 47,650 Net interest income -GAAP $ 63,863 $ 59,409 $ 58,950 $ 57,543 $ 56,765 Effect of tax-exempt income (1) 771 753 767 1,084 596 Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 64,634 $ 60,162 $ 59,717 $ 58,627 $ 57,361 Noninterest income - GAAP $ 23,593 $ 24,864 $ 26,363 $ 23,023 $ 22,422 Net (gain)/loss on securities sales 0 181 0 277 156 Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 23,593 $ 25,045 $ 26,363 $ 23,300 $ 22,578 Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 88,227 $ 85,207 $ 86,080 $ 81,927 $ 79,939 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 58.09 % 58.88 % 58.76 % 61.33 % 59.61 % (1) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) and tax-exempt income are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.