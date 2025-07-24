Zelensky, Starmer Discuss Bill To Safeguard Anti-Corruption Infrastructure Independence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Telegram .

"A very good and substantive conversation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. I thanked him for the UK's leadership within the Ramstein format and for the new sanctions against Russia. Moscow must feel the cost of its aggression just as it deserves. This work will continue," the president wrote.

Zelensky also informed Starmer about the July 23 meeting between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul, during which a new prisoner exchange agreement was reached.

"The Ukrainian delegation yet again emphasized the need for a ceasefire and proposed holding a meeting on the level of leaders by the end of August," he said.

The two leaders also discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts with European and U.S. partners to bolster Ukraine's security. "Thank you for the unwavering support," Zelensky added.

Russia responds to ceasefire proposal with devastating strikes – Zelensky

He informed Starmer about the preparation of a new bill designed to reinforce the justice system and guarantee the independence and effectiveness of anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine.

"Keir suggested involving experts who could contribute to long-term cooperation. We agreed to stay in contact on this matter. We see eye to eye on the need to defend the values of a normal life, counter any Russian influence or interference, and do everything to make our Europe stronger," Zelensky said.

Bill No. 12414 - adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on July 22 in its second reading and signed by President Zelensky the same day - has raised concerns among several European allies.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp emphasized that Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions are vital for ongoing reforms and progress toward EU membership.

Sweden's Ministry for Foreign Affairs also expressed concern over the adoption of the bill by the Ukrainian parliament.

Iceland's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, raised alarms about the decision by Kyiv to curtail the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

Illustrative photo: Office of the President of Ukraine