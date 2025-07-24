Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordan Floats Tender To Purchase Major Barley Quanity


2025-07-24 08:09:08
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 24 (Petra) - Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, Jordan's state grain buyer, has issued a tender to purchase 100, 000 or 120,000 tonnes of barley.
In its announcement on Thursday, the ministry called on potential traders to obtain a copy of the tender documents for a non-refundable JD650, adding that the deadline for accepting bids is 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 6.
As for bidding eligibility, potential buyers must bring copies of a valid professional license, a commercial register certified no more than 30 days prior to the date set to open tenders, and a valid registration in a Jordanian chamber of commerce.

MENAFN24072025000117011021ID1109842113

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search