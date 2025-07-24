Jordan Floats Tender To Purchase Major Barley Quanity

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 24 (Petra) - Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, Jordan's state grain buyer, has issued a tender to purchase 100, 000 or 120,000 tonnes of barley.In its announcement on Thursday, the ministry called on potential traders to obtain a copy of the tender documents for a non-refundable JD650, adding that the deadline for accepting bids is 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 6.As for bidding eligibility, potential buyers must bring copies of a valid professional license, a commercial register certified no more than 30 days prior to the date set to open tenders, and a valid registration in a Jordanian chamber of commerce.