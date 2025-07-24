403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan Floats Tender To Purchase Major Barley Quanity
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 24 (Petra) - Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, Jordan's state grain buyer, has issued a tender to purchase 100, 000 or 120,000 tonnes of barley.
In its announcement on Thursday, the ministry called on potential traders to obtain a copy of the tender documents for a non-refundable JD650, adding that the deadline for accepting bids is 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 6.
As for bidding eligibility, potential buyers must bring copies of a valid professional license, a commercial register certified no more than 30 days prior to the date set to open tenders, and a valid registration in a Jordanian chamber of commerce.
Amman, July 24 (Petra) - Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, Jordan's state grain buyer, has issued a tender to purchase 100, 000 or 120,000 tonnes of barley.
In its announcement on Thursday, the ministry called on potential traders to obtain a copy of the tender documents for a non-refundable JD650, adding that the deadline for accepting bids is 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 6.
As for bidding eligibility, potential buyers must bring copies of a valid professional license, a commercial register certified no more than 30 days prior to the date set to open tenders, and a valid registration in a Jordanian chamber of commerce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment