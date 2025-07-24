Rapidly Growing Pet Care Franchise Fuels Expansion With 13-Unit Deal In Nevada

Ellen, a physician with a passion for caring for both two- and four-legged friends, brings a strong background in caregiving, teaching, and a naturally "sparkling" personality to her new role. A lifelong dog lover and dedicated "dog mama," Ellen is eager to channel her passion for wellness and high-quality care into the pet grooming industry.

All three partners shared their excitement about Sparkle's next chapter in Nevada:

"Coming from a medical background, I really appreciate how Sparkle's services are designed with a dog's full well-being in mind," said Ellen Fitzpatrick. "As a lifelong dog mama, I'm proud to be part of a company that's raising the standard for pet care and making it easier for pet parents to keep their pups happy, healthy, and yes, sparkly."

"Nevada gives us an opportunity to build in another great market outside of Chicago," said Joel Accathara. "Adding Ellen to the group will accelerate our growth. She's a professional with great knowledge and enthusiasm. We're confident this team will thrive in Nevada."

"Nevada is experiencing high growth in population," added Thomas Fitzpatrick. "I think Sparkle is perfectly positioned to meet the demand for all pet parents. Las Vegas is one of the most exciting cities in America, and we're thrilled to add to that excitement with a great solution for dog grooming."

With this expansion, Sparkle Grooming Co. continues to build momentum, bringing its mission of consistent, safe, quality grooming and exceptional care to more communities across the U.S.

Since April 2024, Sparkle has awarded a total of 298 licenses across 17 states, and continues to expand rapidly. Interested in joining the pack? Learn more at sparkledogcare/franchise .

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is on a mission to elevate pet care by blending salon-style grooming with wellness-focused hygiene and neighborhood-level service. Our Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) model is designed to keep dogs healthy, happy, and always looking their best while making life easier for busy pet parents.

Sparkle's membership-driven approach, compact salon footprint, and operational support systems are helping franchisees nationwide deliver care that's consistent, efficient, and meaningful.

Led by a team of industry veterans and brand builders behind globally recognized concepts, Sparkle is redefining what routine pet care looks like in communities across America.

SOURCE Sparkle Grooming Corp.