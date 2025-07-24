403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin advices Trump to pressure Kiev
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has called on all nations to encourage Kiev to pursue a negotiated resolution to the Ukraine conflict and expressed hope that US President Donald Trump is doing so behind the scenes. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the statement on Monday, following Trump’s recent proposal urging NATO members to buy US-made weapons for Ukraine and threatening sanctions against Russia and its trading partners unless hostilities end within 50 days. Notably, Trump did not impose a similar deadline on Ukraine.
Peskov noted that Trump had voiced frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but said Moscow hopes equal pressure is being applied to Ukraine. “Ukraine seems to interpret every show of support as a green light to continue fighting, not to seek peace,” he added.
While Trump has publicly shifted between blaming both sides for the conflict, his latest remarks have focused more on criticizing Moscow. Back in May, Ukraine agreed to resume direct talks with Russia, reportedly in response to pressure from the Trump administration. However, the discussions quickly broke down, with Kiev later dismissing them as a symbolic gesture rather than a genuine diplomatic effort.
Moscow maintains that while it is committed to its strategic objectives in Ukraine, it still prefers a diplomatic solution. Meanwhile, Trump’s threats were welcomed by hardline figures in the West. US Senator Lindsey Graham implied possible military consequences, referencing Iran and recent US-Israeli airstrikes as a warning to Russia of what could happen beyond Trump’s proposed 50-day timeline.
Peskov noted that Trump had voiced frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but said Moscow hopes equal pressure is being applied to Ukraine. “Ukraine seems to interpret every show of support as a green light to continue fighting, not to seek peace,” he added.
While Trump has publicly shifted between blaming both sides for the conflict, his latest remarks have focused more on criticizing Moscow. Back in May, Ukraine agreed to resume direct talks with Russia, reportedly in response to pressure from the Trump administration. However, the discussions quickly broke down, with Kiev later dismissing them as a symbolic gesture rather than a genuine diplomatic effort.
Moscow maintains that while it is committed to its strategic objectives in Ukraine, it still prefers a diplomatic solution. Meanwhile, Trump’s threats were welcomed by hardline figures in the West. US Senator Lindsey Graham implied possible military consequences, referencing Iran and recent US-Israeli airstrikes as a warning to Russia of what could happen beyond Trump’s proposed 50-day timeline.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment