Taiga Motors And Aqua Superpower Announce Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Electrification Beyond The Road



Plug and play charging with expanding global network of 59 charging sites across popular marinas and trails, enabling fast charging in as little as 20 minutes for Taiga vehicles.

Simplified turnkey charging infrastructure and software solutions for commercial fleets, removing significant barriers to electrification. Economies of scale in unified charging platform rollout-lowering costs and accelerating access for all users.











MONTREAL, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiga Motors Inc. (Taiga), a leader in high-performance electric powersports vehicles, and Aqua superPower, the first global marine fast-charging network, are excited to announce a strategic partnership between the two companies.

This landmark partnership brings the two companies together to deliver on their shared mission: to accelerate electrification- enabling more people to move, work, and adventure sustainably beyond the road .

Taiga clients will benefit from expanded charging solutions for home, onboard yachts, or onsite fleet operations. With a broad technology portfolio ranging from Level 2 destination charger to high-power DC fast charging up to 250kw, solutions can be tailored to fit each location, use case, and vehicle mix. Aqua superPower's expanding network of chargers, already spanning 59 sites across North America and Europe, will seamlessly integrate with Taiga vehicles and those of other manufacturers for fast, plug-and-play charging.

“Scalable infrastructure is key to unlocking the full potential of electrification,” said Sam Bruneau, CEO of Taiga Motors.“With Aqua superPower's expertise, we're making it easy for individuals and fleets to go electric-especially in high-volume use cases where the sustainability impact is multiplied.”

The partnership creates economies of scale by aligning Taiga's growing demand for vehicle charging with Aqua superPower's infrastructure and charging software offering-lowering deployment costs and accelerating network expansion for both recreational and fleet applications.

“By combining demand and deployment, the companies overcome the two-sided market challenge inherent in electrification,” said Karen Gill, COO of Aqua superPower.“Infrastructure must often lead the way-but by joining forces, Taiga and Aqua are accelerating both sides of the equation.”

About Taiga

Taiga is a Canadian company leading electrification beyond the road with revolutionary electric powertrain technology, powersports vehicles and watercraft. Through a vertically integrated approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme performance at compelling price points to enable a transition from combustion powersports vehicles. The product lineup currently includes electric snowmobiles and personal watercrafts to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit taigamotors.com.

About Aqua superPower

Aqua superPower is the first fully marinized dockside global network of fast charging stations for electric vessels. Powered by its proprietary cloud-based platform, Aqua ensures reliable network operation and maintenance and is backed by expert service teams and 24/7 customer care to deliver a seamless electric marine charging solution to operators and customers.

The product range includes AC and DC charging solutions, allowing DC compatible powerboats and jet skis to rapidly recharge and extend their autonomy. Aqua superPower has developed the first supercharger specifically engineered and rated for use in marine environments, built to IP65 standards and enabling marinas, ports and harbours, commercial operators, boat builders, and powertrain manufacturers to accelerate the transition to clean propulsion in the marine sector. For more information, visit .

Press contact:

Chloe Beaulieu

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at