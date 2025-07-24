Wolves Sign Jhon Arias From Fluminense On A Four-Year Deal

MENAFN - IANS) Wolverhampton, July 24 (IANS) Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of Colombian Jhon Arias from Brazilian side Fluminense on a four-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old attacker moves to Wolves after impressing at the Club World Cup this summer and will reunite with Andre, who he played with at Fluminense, and international teammate Yerson Mosquera.

Arias, who leaves Fluminense with 102 goal contributions, has become Wolves' second signing of the summer, boosting Vitor Pereira's attacking options.

Arias arrives with both personal accolades and team titles to his name from playing in Colombia and Brazil and has 31 international caps to date.

Arias' professional career began with Patriotas in his home nation in 2018 and he played more than 100 times in Colombia, also gaining experience on loan with Llaneros, before permanent moves to America de Cali and Santa Fe as a youngster.

During his time with America de Cali he claimed a first title – the Colombian Championship in 2020 – while his move to Rio de Janeiro and Fluminense arrived one year later.

He has remained at the club since, gaining a reputation for his creativity during his 229 games in red and green, with 2022 proving his breakthrough season, bringing 16 goals, 17 assists and a first of two Guanabara Cup titles.

One year later, alongside Andre in the midfield, Arias won South America's top title of the Copa Libertadores – the continent's Champions League equivalent – with both named in the Team of the Tournament.

Arias, who has worn the captain's armband in the past and is a regular on set pieces, chalked up another 13 assists during the first half of the 2025 campaign, before Fluminense turned their attention to the Club World Cup this summer.

The winger shone on the world stage in the United States, staring in the Brazilian side's run to the semi-final by being named Player of the Match against Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan HD and Inter Milan, and earning a place in the competition's Team of the Tournament.

Arias, now moves to Europe for the first time, becoming Vitor Pereira's second signing of the summer and bolstering the head coach's attacking options.