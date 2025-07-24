Olaplex Holdings, Inc. To Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results On August 7Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“OLAPLEX”), today announced that it plans to report second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

The company plans to host an investor conference call and webcast to review second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results at 9:00am ET/6:00am PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at . The conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8521 or (877) 407-8813 for a toll-free number. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.

About OLAPLEX

OLAPLEX is a foundational health and beauty company powered by breakthrough innovation and the professional hairstylist. Born in the lab and brought to the chair, our products are designed to enable Pros and their clients to achieve their best results and to provide consumers with a holistic healthy hair regimen. Founded in 2014, OLAPLEX revolutionized prestige hair care with its category creating Complete Bond TechnologyTM, which works by protecting, strengthening and relinking all three bonds during and after hair services. Since then, OLAPLEX has expanded into a full suite of hair health formulas. OLAPLEX's award-winning products are sold globally through an omnichannel model serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

