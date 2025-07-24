Rajasthan Governor Reviews Implementation Of Welfare Schemes, Stresses Inclusive Development

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, July 24 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde conducted a district-level review meeting with administrative officers at the Collectorate Auditorium in Balotra on Thursday.

The Governor emphasised the need to connect the most deprived sections of society with government welfare schemes and instructed officials to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out. He stressed that the benefits of Central and state government schemes must reach the last person in the line and that real empowerment lies in uplifting the most marginalised communities, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.

During the meeting, the Governor reviewed the progress of key welfare schemes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swamitva Yojana, MNREGA, Chief Minister Jal Swavalamban Abhiyan, Kusum Yojana, Mission Hariyalo Rajasthan, Rajivika (National Rural Livelihood Mission), Dairy Development, and initiatives under the Cooperative Department.

He directed officials to give priority to the timely and effective implementation of these schemes, particularly in the housing and livelihood sectors.

Focusing on education, Governor Bagde emphasised the importance of implementing the New Education Policy with equal attention to the intellectual and physical development of children. He inquired about the availability of playgrounds in schools and asked for the expansion of gymnasiums and sports facilities in hostels to encourage holistic student growth.

In his remarks on environmental protection, the Governor called for the effective implementation of Mission Hariyalo Rajasthan. He said tree plantation should be accompanied by proper care and maintenance, and priority should be given to planting water-efficient species to promote both environmental balance and water conservation.

While reviewing the Chief Minister Jal Swavalamban Yojana, he underscored the importance of adopting local water harvesting techniques and ensuring that rainwater is conserved at the village level. He also directed officials to ensure 100 per cent rural household coverage under the Jal Jeevan Mission, calling it one of the Central government's most important schemes.

Governor Bagde also highlighted the importance of empowering women through self-help groups under the Rajivika Scheme. He directed that inactive groups be reactivated, and local products should be promoted to reach wider markets.

He further instructed the Agriculture Department to connect more farmers with soil testing programmes, encourage scientific farming, increase crop insurance registration, promote farm pond construction, and provide technical support to enhance agricultural productivity and income. Emphasising organic farming, he asked for improved waste disposal systems and greater availability of organic manure to farmers, ensuring benefits for both agriculture and sanitation.

Concluding the meeting, Governor Bagde urged district officials to regularly monitor the ground-level implementation of welfare schemes and ensure their visible impact. He stressed that government initiatives should reflect in people's lives, not just in official reports.

Earlier, the Governor also planted a tree and urged citizens to take responsibility for both planting and nurturing trees as a part of their commitment to the environment.