A Look At Aneet Padda's Career Growth, Personal Life, And Net Worth

While Ahaan Pandey shines as the lead hero in 'Saiyaara,' Aneet Padda has become a national crush. People are curious about her age, education, background, and net worth. Here's everything to know.

Aneet Padda is a 22-year-old actress from Amritsar, Punjab. She is making her debut as the lead heroine in the film 'Saiyaara.' Born on October 14, 2002, Anita comes from a middle-class family with no connection to the entertainment industry. Before 'Saiyaara,' she appeared in the 2022 movie 'Salaam Venky' in a special appearance role.

What do Aneet Padda's parents do?

Official information is not available, but media reports say his father runs a retail shop in Amritsar, while his mother works as a school teacher. This glimpse into his family background highlights their simple, hardworking lifestyle away from the spotlight.

How educated is Aneet Padda?

Aneet Padda did her schooling from Spring Dale Senior Secondary School, Amritsar. He did his graduation from Jesus and Mary College (JMC), Delhi University.

How did Aneet Padda's career start?

Aneet Padda started her career as a model. She has worked in commercials for many brands. She entered the world of acting through modeling. It is said that Aneet Padda has taken training in classical music. She is a singer as well as a poet. If reports are to be believed, she started doing part-time jobs and giving auditions when she was in college.

What is the Net Worth of Aneet Padda?

There are no official figures available. But reports claim that Aneet Paddda has assets worth around Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. However, we do not confirm this claim.