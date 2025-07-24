'High Court Judge Making Such Mistake': Supreme Court On Bail To Actor Darshan In Renukaswamy Case
A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan reserved the order after hearing arguments from both sides. The top court asked the lawyers appearing for some of the accused to file written submissions in a week's time.
The bench was hearing the state government's plea challenging the High Court's December 13, 2024 order that granted bail to Darshan and the other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. Also Read | Renukaswamy Murder Case: New photos of Darshan's shirtless fan pleading for life surface online
Speaking of the high court's bail order on Darshan Thoogudeepa and others , the Supreme Court said,“In a lighter vein, don't you think the High Court has basically dictated an order acquittal of all seven? There are ways and ways of assigning reasons.”
“What is troubling us is the approach of the High Court! Look at the manner in which bail application is [dealt] and in the last, and says he says grounds of arrest not assigned in 302 matter?!That is the understanding of the learned judge? And that too from the High Court? We can understand a session judge committing such mistakes. A High Court judge committing such a mistake?” the court said, Live Law reported.
Darshan Thoogudeepa, actress Pavithra Gowda and several others are accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra . The allegations against actor Darshan and others are that Renukaswamy was held for three days and tortured. His body was recovered from a drain.
The top court on January 24 issued the notices to the actor, Pavithra Gowda, and others in the case on the plea of the state government.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment