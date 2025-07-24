403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palsgaard Inaugurates State-Of-The-Art Application Centre In Navi Mumbai To Strengthen Regional Customer Support
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Navi Mumbai, India, July 24, 2025 – Palsgaard, the world's only full-service emulsifier and stabiliser company, has announced the inauguration of its advanced Application Centre in Navi Mumbai, India. Developed in direct response to long-standing customer demand, the new facility is designed to enhance regional product development capabilities and provide localised technical support across key food categories.
The facility is co-located with Palsgaard's new regional office and houses industrial-scale pilot plants equipped to simulate real-world production conditions. It features advanced technology tailored to bakery, dairy, ice cream, chocolate and confectionery applications, with state of the art equipments. These capabilities enable manufacturers to trial and upscale recipes efficiently, under conditions that closely mirror their own production environments.
The Application Centre will support Indian food manufacturers in accelerating innovation, optimising formulations and responding to evolving consumer demands. It also provides customers with access to Palsgaard's global expertise while offering hands-on, locally accessible support for recipe development, product stability, shelf-life improvement and clean-label reformulations[MV1] .
Helle Müller Petersen, CEO, Palsgaard, said: "Our new Application Centre in Navi Mumbai is a tangible expression of our mission to provide customer-tailored emulsifier and stabiliser solutions, backed by advanced technology and a strong workplace culture. By expanding our presence in India, we reaffirm our commitment to being a responsible partner offering high-quality products, services, and knowledge to food manufacturers in one of the world's most dynamic markets."
Supriyo De, Managing Director, Palsgaard India, added: "This centre strengthens our ability to support customers with locally accessible, pilot-scale innovation tools. It reflects our vision to be the preferred partner for food companies and non-food manufacturers alike, and embodies our values of loyalty, responsibility, and commitment. We are proud to deepen our local engagement and help our customers develop efficient, innovative, and customer-tailored products right here in India."
The Navi Mumbai facility is part of Palsgaard's global network of application centres and reflects the company's strategy of strengthening regional capabilities to support customer innovation. This expansion further demonstrates Palsgaard's commitment to combining technical excellence with market proximity, delivering faster turnaround, tailored support and deeper collaboration in the Indian subcontinent.
About Palsgaard
Palsgaard is a global leader in plant-based food emulsifiers, with a legacy spanning over 100 years. The company plays a vital yet often unseen role in helping deliver high-quality, delicious food products to a growing global population. In addition to its core food industry offerings, Palsgaard provides responsibly produced, custom-tailored emulsifier and stabiliser solutions to non-food sectors including polymers and personal care. With a strong focus on reliability, sustainability, and supply chain security, Palsgaard brings peace of mind to customers across a diverse range of industries.
The facility is co-located with Palsgaard's new regional office and houses industrial-scale pilot plants equipped to simulate real-world production conditions. It features advanced technology tailored to bakery, dairy, ice cream, chocolate and confectionery applications, with state of the art equipments. These capabilities enable manufacturers to trial and upscale recipes efficiently, under conditions that closely mirror their own production environments.
The Application Centre will support Indian food manufacturers in accelerating innovation, optimising formulations and responding to evolving consumer demands. It also provides customers with access to Palsgaard's global expertise while offering hands-on, locally accessible support for recipe development, product stability, shelf-life improvement and clean-label reformulations[MV1] .
Helle Müller Petersen, CEO, Palsgaard, said: "Our new Application Centre in Navi Mumbai is a tangible expression of our mission to provide customer-tailored emulsifier and stabiliser solutions, backed by advanced technology and a strong workplace culture. By expanding our presence in India, we reaffirm our commitment to being a responsible partner offering high-quality products, services, and knowledge to food manufacturers in one of the world's most dynamic markets."
Supriyo De, Managing Director, Palsgaard India, added: "This centre strengthens our ability to support customers with locally accessible, pilot-scale innovation tools. It reflects our vision to be the preferred partner for food companies and non-food manufacturers alike, and embodies our values of loyalty, responsibility, and commitment. We are proud to deepen our local engagement and help our customers develop efficient, innovative, and customer-tailored products right here in India."
The Navi Mumbai facility is part of Palsgaard's global network of application centres and reflects the company's strategy of strengthening regional capabilities to support customer innovation. This expansion further demonstrates Palsgaard's commitment to combining technical excellence with market proximity, delivering faster turnaround, tailored support and deeper collaboration in the Indian subcontinent.
About Palsgaard
Palsgaard is a global leader in plant-based food emulsifiers, with a legacy spanning over 100 years. The company plays a vital yet often unseen role in helping deliver high-quality, delicious food products to a growing global population. In addition to its core food industry offerings, Palsgaard provides responsibly produced, custom-tailored emulsifier and stabiliser solutions to non-food sectors including polymers and personal care. With a strong focus on reliability, sustainability, and supply chain security, Palsgaard brings peace of mind to customers across a diverse range of industries.
User :- Yamini
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment