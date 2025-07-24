Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, Mongolia Discuss Implementation Of Joint Roadmap

2025-07-24 05:06:59
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 24. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Trend reports.

At the start of the conversation, the President of Mongolia warmly congratulated the Uzbek leader on his birthday, sincerely wishing him good health, happiness, prosperity, and great success, as well as prosperity for the people of Uzbekistan.

During the discussion, special attention was given to the practical implementation of the agreements reached during high-level bilateral meetings held during President Mirziyoyev's visit to Mongolia in June of this year.

The leaders highlighted the importance of advancing the adopted roadmap, promoting joint projects in livestock farming, trade, transport, industrial cooperation, and the mining sector, as well as conducting planned activities within the framework of the cultural and humanitarian exchange program.

Meanwhile, in June 2024, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh made his first state visit to Uzbekistan. This was followed by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's official visit to Ulaanbaatar in the summer of 2025. During these high-level exchanges, a total of 20 bilateral agreements were signed, covering a broad range of areas including transport, healthcare, agriculture, education, environment, trade, and investment. These agreements laid a solid foundation for expanding cooperation.

In June 2025, the two countries signed a Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Partnership, setting the stage for a new chapter of regular and fruitful collaboration between Uzbekistan and Mongolia.

