Russian Missile Strike Damages Schools, Clinics, Apartment Blocks In Cherkasy

2025-07-24 05:06:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Ihor Taburets, Head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration (RMA).

“At dawn, Russia launched a missile strike at Cherkasy. Fortunately, there were no fatalities. Seven people were injured, including a 9-year-old child. All injuries are non-life-threatening. Multiple locations across the city were hit by falling debris. Rescuers quickly extinguished all fires. However, significant damage has been done to residential infrastructure - at least 15 apartment buildings,” Taburets wrote.

He clarified that windows were shattered, roofs destroyed, and that educational and healthcare facilities were also damaged - as well as a forestry site, city cemetery, garages, and vehicles.

Inspection of the area is ongoing, with all emergency services on the ground. An operational headquarters has been deployed.

Social partners from the regional Red Cross are already providing assistance to residents at the site.

Read also: Drone strikes hit Odesa : residential building destroyed, fires at Pryvoz market

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on Thursday morning, July 24, seven people were injured in a missile strike on Cherkasy, including a child.

