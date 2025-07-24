Russian Missile Strike Damages Schools, Clinics, Apartment Blocks In Cherkasy
“At dawn, Russia launched a missile strike at Cherkasy. Fortunately, there were no fatalities. Seven people were injured, including a 9-year-old child. All injuries are non-life-threatening. Multiple locations across the city were hit by falling debris. Rescuers quickly extinguished all fires. However, significant damage has been done to residential infrastructure - at least 15 apartment buildings,” Taburets wrote.
He clarified that windows were shattered, roofs destroyed, and that educational and healthcare facilities were also damaged - as well as a forestry site, city cemetery, garages, and vehicles.
Inspection of the area is ongoing, with all emergency services on the ground. An operational headquarters has been deployed.
Social partners from the regional Red Cross are already providing assistance to residents at the site.Read also: Drone strikes hit Odesa : residential building destroyed, fires at Pryvoz market
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on Thursday morning, July 24, seven people were injured in a missile strike on Cherkasy, including a child.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment