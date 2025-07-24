Ezdan Holding Group Posts Net Profit Of QR422.9M In Q2

DOHA: Ezdan Holding Group announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, showing a net profit of QR422.9m during Q2-2025 compared to QR176.5m in Q2-2024. The earnings per share reached QR0.016 in Q2-2025 compared to QR0.007 in Q2-2024.

