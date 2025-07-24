Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ezdan Holding Group Posts Net Profit Of QR422.9M In Q2

Ezdan Holding Group Posts Net Profit Of QR422.9M In Q2


2025-07-24 04:19:34
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Ezdan Holding Group announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, showing a net profit of QR422.9m during Q2-2025 compared to QR176.5m in Q2-2024. The earnings per share reached QR0.016 in Q2-2025 compared to QR0.007 in Q2-2024.

MENAFN24072025000063011010ID1109841028

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search