Moph In Health Awareness Drive For Summer, Travel Period
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) is implementing an extensive awareness campaign to promote health during the summer and holiday travel season.
The campaign includes a number of important awareness guidelines broadcast via the MoPH's social media channels, offering advice to be followed during the summer and travel period, to encourage individuals to adopt a healthy lifestyle.
Dr Salah Abdullah al-Yafei, director of the Health Promotion Department at the MoPH, said that the campaign comes as part of the ministry's efforts to promote the health of community members and to protect them from chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and others.
The campaign focuses on the importance of following a healthy diet and engaging in physical activity in shaded or indoor areas during the summer, as well as preventing the risks associated with sun exposure and adhering to swimming pool safety guidelines.
The campaign also included advice on the importance of travellers obtaining the necessary vaccinations depending on the countries they plan to visit, taking an adequate quantity of prescribed medications and prescriptions, and tips on maintaining a healthy lifestyle while travelling, including eating healthy food and engaging in regular physical activity.
