Qatar Defeat Lebanon To Book Semis Spot At West Asian Volleyball Championship
Doha: Qatar advanced to the semi-finals of the inaugural West Asian Men's Volleyball Championship in Manama, Bahrain, after a straight-set (25-17, 25-15, 25-13) victory over Lebanon yesterday.
Qatar's performance has been dominant throughout the tournament, extending their winning streak. The team advanced to the knockout stage after finishing at the top of Group B with three consecutive wins.
Their journey began with a 3-0 win against Saudi Arabia, followed by a 3-1 victory over Oman, and concluded the group stage with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Kuwait.
In the other quarterfinal matches, Saudi Arabia and Oman also secured their spots in the semi-finals with 3-0 wins against Jordan and the UAE, respectively. The final quarterfinal match between Bahrain and Kuwait is still in progress. The championship, led by Ali Ghanem Al Kuwari of the West Asian Volleyball Federation, was created to enhance regional competition and elevate the sport's technical standards.
Qatar are set to face Oman in the semi-final today.
