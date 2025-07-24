Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Defeat Lebanon To Book Semis Spot At West Asian Volleyball Championship

Qatar Defeat Lebanon To Book Semis Spot At West Asian Volleyball Championship


2025-07-24 04:00:35
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar advanced to the semi-finals of the inaugural West Asian Men's Volleyball Championship in Manama, Bahrain, after a straight-set (25-17, 25-15, 25-13) victory over Lebanon yesterday.

Qatar's performance has been dominant throughout the tournament, extending their winning streak. The team advanced to the knockout stage after finishing at the top of Group B with three consecutive wins.

Their journey began with a 3-0 win against Saudi Arabia, followed by a 3-1 victory over Oman, and concluded the group stage with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Kuwait.

In the other quarterfinal matches, Saudi Arabia and Oman also secured their spots in the semi-finals with 3-0 wins against Jordan and the UAE, respectively. The final quarterfinal match between Bahrain and Kuwait is still in progress. The championship, led by Ali Ghanem Al Kuwari of the West Asian Volleyball Federation, was created to enhance regional competition and elevate the sport's technical standards.

Qatar are set to face Oman in the semi-final today.

MENAFN24072025000063011010ID1109840820

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search