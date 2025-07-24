MBA Graduate Demands 12 Crore Alimony From Ex-Husband Who Called Her 'Schizophrenic', SC Asks Woman 'Why Not Work?'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Supreme Court urged the woman to "earn and live with dignity" as she demanded ₹12 crore and a flat in Mumbai from her estranged husband in alimony. The woman told the Supreme Court that she wanted a flat in Mumbai free of cost and ₹12 crore as permanent, one-time maintenance.

According to Bar and Bench, a bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria questioned the quantum of the woman's demand, given the short duration of the marriage and the woman's professional background.

"It lasted just 18 months. And you are seeking a crore a month?” the Chief Justice observed.

When CJI Gavai asked the woman about her educational and professional qualifications, she said she held an MBA and had worked in the IT sector.

“You are employable in places like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Why not work?” CJI Gavai asked.

In response, the woman said her husband came from considerable wealth and had sought annulment of the marriage on the grounds that she was mentally ill.

“He called me schizophrenic,” she said, asking rhetorically whether she appeared unwell to the Court.

Meanwhile, senior Advocate Madhavi Divan, representing the husband, argued that the woman could not expect full financial support indefinitely.

“She is educated and capable of working,” Divan submitted, adding that the demands were excessive and not rooted in legal entitlement.

The Supreme Court Bench then sought details of the husband's income tax records in a bid to to determine a fair settlement. The husband's tax returns were presented when the matter resumed post-lunch.

Eventually, the Supreme Court offered the woman two options - either accept the flat without any legal encumbrance or take a lump sum settlement of ₹4 crore.

The CJI categorically stated that those who are educated and capable should not choose unemployment by choice and then claim exaggerated maintenance.

“You are well educated. You should not be depending on handouts. You should earn and live with dignity,” the Chief Justice said before the Bench reserved the matter for order.

The Supreme Court reserved the order in the matrimonial dispute case on July 21.