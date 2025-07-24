403
Thailand, Cambodia Exchange Fire In Renewed Border Dispute
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 (KUNA) -- Armed clashes erupted early Thursday morning between Thai and Cambodian forces near the disputed Ta Moan Thom temple, with both sides accusing each other of firing first amid escalating military and diplomatic tensions.
According to Cambodia's Ministry of Defense, Thai troops breached the border, prompting a self-defense response, while Thailand denied the claim, accusing Cambodia of initiating gunfire, deploying a drone, and using heavy weaponry.
The Thai military said the clash began after Cambodian forces opened fire near the disputed temple, following drone activity and the arrival of heavily armed Cambodian units.
Thailand's interim Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai stated, "The border situation remains fragile and requires careful handling in line with international law," stressing Bangkok's efforts to prevent further escalation.
This latest incident follows Thailand's withdrawal of its ambassador and expulsion of Cambodia's envoy after a landmine blast seriously injured a Thai soldier, with Thailand alleging newly planted mines, an accusation Cambodia strongly denied.
In response, Cambodia downgraded diplomatic ties to the level of "Second Charge d'Affaires," and ordered all embassy staff in Bangkok to return home, calling Thailand's move a breach of diplomatic norms. (end)
