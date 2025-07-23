AI Historian Shakes Up Global Film Scene With Triple Festival Selection.

Black European Royals

Historical Black Vikings

King Canute being crowned by Pope

Independent Filmmaker Earns Triple Selection at Lift-Off Global Network for Groundbreaking Historical Shorts.

- Sal AustinJERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Independent filmmaker and historical storyteller Sal Austin has just received three official selections from the prestigious Lift-Off Global Network, an international platform dedicated to showcasing rising film talent from around the world.His short films -“What They Never Told You About the Black Vikings,”“How the Swarthy Germanic Tribes Evolved into the Holy Roman Empire,” and“Banished Princesses: Not Every Princess Lived Happily Ever After” - were each selected for Lift-Off Filmmaker Sessions Volume 7, a global showcase of emerging voices in cinema.Austin's work is redefining historical storytelling with a bold lens that centers forgotten Black and indigenous narratives, merging deep research with AI-enhanced visuals to reimagine the past.“History wasn't lost - it was edited,” says Austin.“These stories matter. And now the world is starting to listen.”The films are part of a growing portfolio that blends bold storytelling, deep research, and visual restoration, challenging mainstream historical narratives with a fresh, cinematic perspective. All three films, along with upcoming titles, can be viewed on Film Freeway under Sal Austin:

Sal Austin

DGX Security

+1 201-370-4761

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.