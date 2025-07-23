AI Historian Shakes Up Global Film Scene With Triple Festival Selection.
Black European Royals
Historical Black Vikings
King Canute being crowned by Pope
Independent Filmmaker Earns Triple Selection at Lift-Off Global Network for Groundbreaking Historical Shorts.Preserving hidden history with AI - honored with three selections at an international film festival.” - Sal AustinJERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Independent filmmaker and historical storyteller Sal Austin has just received three official selections from the prestigious Lift-Off Global Network, an international platform dedicated to showcasing rising film talent from around the world.
His short films -“What They Never Told You About the Black Vikings,”“How the Swarthy Germanic Tribes Evolved into the Holy Roman Empire,” and“Banished Princesses: Not Every Princess Lived Happily Ever After” - were each selected for Lift-Off Filmmaker Sessions Volume 7, a global showcase of emerging voices in cinema.
Austin's work is redefining historical storytelling with a bold lens that centers forgotten Black and indigenous narratives, merging deep research with AI-enhanced visuals to reimagine the past.
“History wasn't lost - it was edited,” says Austin.“These stories matter. And now the world is starting to listen.”
The films are part of a growing portfolio that blends bold storytelling, deep research, and visual restoration, challenging mainstream historical narratives with a fresh, cinematic perspective. All three films, along with upcoming titles, can be viewed on Film Freeway under Sal Austin:
