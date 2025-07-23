Audiocleaner Levels Up With Vocal And Music Remover
Since its launch, AudioCleaner has been recognized as a powerful, no-install solution for anyone looking to clean up audio quickly and efficiently. From podcasters and content creators to educators and musicians, users rely on it to fix common audio issues in seconds.
Trusted Tools That Creators Love
AudioCleaner's foundational tools have gained widespread popularity for their simplicity and effectiveness:
Background Noise Remover: Instantly remove background hiss, static, or ambient sounds from voice recordings
Background Music Remover Online Free : Remove background music from audio and video files for cleaner dialogue
AI Mashup Maker: Combine tracks intelligently to create music mashups with minimal effort
These core functions have made AudioCleaner a go-to tool for those who need high-quality results without the learning curve of traditional editing software.
New Release: Vocal Remover and Instrument Separator
Taking user demand into account, AudioCleaner now offers Vocal Remover and Instrument Separator, a game-changing tool that lets users remove vocals from songs and isolate specific instruments like drums, bass, or piano.
“AudioCleaner started with a single mission: to clean audio with ease. But our long-term vision has always been to become a comprehensive AI-powered audio toolkit,” said Deng Feng, founder of AudioCleaner.“With Music Remover and Stem Splitter, we're opening the door to more creative and technical workflows-all in the browser.”
The feature has been embraced by remix artists, karaoke creators, music students, and social media editors looking for fast, clean results without complicated software setups.
What's Next for AudioCleaner
With innovation at its core, AudioCleaner is continuously adding new tools to support more advanced use cases:
Audio to Video AI: Turn audio tracks into shareable animated videos
Audio Transcription & Translation: Automatically convert speech into multilingual subtitles or text files
Audio to Animation: Transform voice or music into dynamic, AI-generated animations-ideal for visual content creation, music visualization, or social media storytelling
All features are currently available for free, with no account or download required. A premium plan with faster processing is expected this year.
“We're building toward a future where anyone can clean, remix and convert audio in one place-accessible to everyone, regardless of skill level,” Deng Feng added.
About AudioCleaner
AudioCleaner is a free, online AI audio tool that specializes in audio cleaning and creative processing. With popular features like noise reduction, music remover, AI Mashup Maker, and Stem Splitter, AudioCleaner is redefining how users clean and transform sound-quickly, intelligently, and without downloads. Designed for musicians, educators, content creators, and everyday users, AudioCleaner is on a mission to become the all-in-one platform for intelligent audio processing.
Visit for more information!
