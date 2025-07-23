Dental Group Of Beverly Hills Introduces Advanced 3D Imaging Technology For Enhanced Patient Care

MENAFN - GetNews)



BEVERLY HILLS, CA - July 23, 2025 - Dental Group of Beverly Hills , a leading provider of comprehensive dental services in Southern California, announced the implementation of state-of-the-art 3D dental imaging technology to enhance diagnostic capabilities and treatment outcomes for patients.

The advanced technology includes Cone Beam CT (CBCT) scanning and intraoral scanners, providing detailed three-dimensional images of teeth, soft tissues, nerve pathways, and bone structure in a single scan. This technology represents a significant advancement in the practice's commitment to combining luxury dental care with cutting-edge technology.

"This investment in 3D imaging technology allows us to provide an unprecedented level of precision in diagnosis and treatment planning," said Dr. Michael Stern, Lead Dentist at Dental Group of Beverly Hills. "The detailed images enable our team to detect issues that might not be visible with traditional imaging methods, leading to more accurate treatment plans and better outcomes for our patients."

The new technology benefits patients across all dental specialties offered at the practice, including dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and restorative procedures. For dental implants specifically, the 3D imaging allows for precise planning of implant position, depth, and angle before surgery, significantly improving success rates.

In orthodontics, intraoral scanners create accurate dental models, enabling the customization of braces and aligners for optimal effectiveness. For restorative dentistry, the technology produces precise prototypes for crowns, bridges, and veneers, ensuring a perfect fit and match to natural teeth.

"Beyond the clinical benefits, this technology also improves the overall patient experience," Dr. Stern added. "Digital impressions eliminate the need for uncomfortable traditional impression materials, while faster and more precise treatments mean less time in the chair and enhanced comfort during procedures."

The implementation of 3D dental technology aligns with Dental Group of Beverly Hills ' holistic approach to dental care, which emphasizes preventative measures and patient education. The detailed imaging helps practitioners explain conditions and treatment options more effectively, empowering patients to make informed decisions about their oral health.

Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, the practice serves patients throughout Los Angeles County, offering a comprehensive range of services including dental implants, teeth whitening, root canal treatments, Invisalign, gum disease treatment, veneers, and crowns.

Dental Group of Beverly Hills operates Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm at their office on Wilshire Boulevard.

About Dental Group of Beverly Hills

Dental Group of Beverly Hills is a premier dental practice located in Beverly Hills, California. The practice combines Beverly Hills luxury with cutting-edge dental technology and a holistic, preventative approach to create healthy, beautiful smiles that last a lifetime. Their expert team provides comprehensive care in a welcoming environment, empowering patients with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their oral health. Services include dental implants, dental cleaning, check-ups, tooth extraction, emergency dentistry, teeth whitening, root canal treatments, Invisalign, gum disease treatment, veneers, and crowns.

Contact Information:

Dental Group of Beverly Hills

8641 Wilshire Blvd #125

Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Phone: (310) 271-3003

Email: ...

Website: