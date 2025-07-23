WORKPRO Tools Kicks Off Back-To-School With Huge Sitewide Sale!

Enjoy 30% OFF sitewide at workprotools with code EXTRA10

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WORKPRO Tools is thrilled to launch its Back to School Sale at workprotools , offering 20% off sitewide with an extra 10% OFF w/code EXTRA10 . This limited-time promotion is designed to equip college-bound students with high-quality tools, storage solutions, and accessories perfect for dorms, apartments, and beyond. WORKPRO's durable and versatile products are essential for students setting up their new spaces or tackling unexpected repairs, making them ideal gifts to send students off to college prepared for any emergency.

Whether it's assembling furniture, organizing small living spaces, or handling quick fixes, WORKPRO's tools and storage solutions empower students to thrive in their new environments. From sturdy workbenches to essential tool kits, our products combine practicality with reliability, ensuring students are ready for life away from home, for less.

Featured Back-to-School Best Sellers



60" Adjustable Desk (@Shopify ) - $209.99 w/code (was $299.99) 1,500 lbs load capacity with hardwood top, built-in power outlets, and leveling feet. Perfect for dorm room projects or apartment setups.



5-Tier Metal Shelving Unit (@Shopify ) - $125.99 w/code (was $179.99)

A heavy-duty, adjustable storage rack to maximize space in dorms & apartments.



Pink 12V Drill and 61-Piece Tool Set (@Shopify ) - $44.62 w/code (was $63.74) Ideal for small DIY projects and repairs, your purchase also supports National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. Proud NBCF partners since 2020.

Pink 12V Rechargeable Glue Gun (@Shopify ) - $29.65 w/code (was $42.36)

Cordless glue gun perfect for crafting, repairs, and creative projects. Proud NBCF partners since 2020. Support the mission of National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. with your purchase.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to equip students with the tools they need to succeed. Visit workprotools today to take advantage of the 30% off sitewide discount (with code EXTRA10) and explore our full range of DIY tools and storage solutions.

About WORKPRO Tools

Since 2009, WORKPRO® Tools has been committed to leading the way with innovative tools for the home do-it-yourselfer. Developed by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., the largest hand tool manufacturer in Asia, WORKPRO® Tools deliver a diverse variety of hand tools, power tools and storage solutions. Sold in over 100 countries around the world, WORKPRO® Tools strives to provide tools to those who pride themselves in completing a project themselves. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Sue Ronis

Marketing & Media Specialist

GreatStar Industrial USA, LLC.

[email protected]

SOURCE GreatStar Industrial USA, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED