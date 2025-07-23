ONPOW Unveils Ultra-Thin IP68 Push Button Switch: Elevating Compact Performance In Tough Environments

ONPOW MTA Series

ONPOW, a front - runner in crafting industrial switching solutions, is excited to introduce its newest innovation: the Ultra - Thin IP68 Push Button Switch. Made to fit the needs of modern compact devices and harsh working settings, this switch merges a smart design, strong durability, and accurate functionality, bringing a fresh standard to industrial parts.







1. Slim Profile for Space - Savvy Designs

The switch has an extremely shallow 11.3mm installation depth. It's perfect for uses where space is tight, like portable electronics, medical devices, automotive controls, and industrial instrumentation. Its low - profile build keeps performing well, letting it fit smoothly into compact systems without losing reliability.

2. True IP68 Waterproof and Dustproof Shield

Built to handle tough conditions, the switch has a fully sealed housing with an IP68 rating. It offers full protection against dust getting in and long - term water immersion (up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes). So, it works for outdoor gear, marine uses, food processing machines, and other places where moisture, dust, or debris are problems.











3. Micro travel, good quality matrial

The switch gives a highly sensitive 0.5mm actuation distance. It ensures quick and dependable feedback with little force. This precision is key for uses that need easy - to - use operation, such as control panels, robotics, or handheld tools, where every bit of response time counts.

Solving B2B Clients' Hurdles

For OEMs, system integrators, and engineering teams, the ONPOW Ultra - Thin IP68 Push Button Switch tackles two common problems:

· Space limits: Traditional industrial switches often need big installations, which restricts design freedom.

· Environmental toughness: In harsh environments, standard switches break down early because of water or dust getting in.

This new solution gets rid of these issues. It provides a flexible part that balances looks, durability, and performance. So, it becomes a top pick for industries from aerospace and defense to consumer electronics and renewable energy Team Up With ONPOW? At ONPOW, we put innovation and working with customers first. Our engineering team works closely with clients to make custom solutions, making sure each part meets exact requirements. The Ultra - Thin IP68 Push Button Switch shows our dedication to:

· Quality: Strict testing makes sure it performs well for a long time (over 100,000 actuation cycles). · Customization: There are options for LED lighting, tactile feedback, and different panel mounting styles. · Reliability: Backed by years of experience in industrial switch design.

Ready to Upgrade Your Equipment? Whether you're designing new portable devices or updating industrial machinery, the ONPOW Ultra - Thin IP68 Push Button Switch gives the performance and durability your projects need.

Contact our team today to see how this solution can boost your applications.