UP Cabinet Accelerates Operationalizing Defence Corridor Spanning Six Cities & DRDO Center In Lucknow
One of the major highlights of the meeting was the approval to establish a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) research centre in Lucknow.
This centre is expected to strengthen research capabilities and innovation in the defence sector within the state.
The Defence Corridor, which spans six key nodes-Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Aligarh, and Chitrakoot-will be further supported through coordinated efforts across finance, infrastructure, and skill development.
The state government has partnered with seven public sector banks to provide credit support and financing facilities to companies investing in the defence sector.
To enhance the talent pool and technical expertise, collaborations have been initiated with institutions such as the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), Aerospace & Aviation Sector Skill Council, IIT Kanpur, IIT BHU, and DRDO.
These partnerships will offer specialised training in emerging areas like drone technology, precision engineering, smart materials, and sensor development.
The cabinet also reviewed infrastructure preparedness in corridor zones, ensuring availability of land, electricity, road connectivity, and security.
These measures are part of a broader vision to create a conducive environment for global defence manufacturers and align with the Centre's 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' missions.
The initiative marks a crucial step in transforming Uttar Pradesh into a national hub for defence production, innovation, and skilled employment.
