Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Trimmer For Cigars (ASP-496)
PITTSBURGH, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved gadget for trimming the end of a cigar," said an inventor, from Live Oak, Texas, "so I invented the CIGAR TRIMMER LIMITING DEVICE. My design would provide a neat and effective cigar trim, and it would serve as a viable alternative to traditional methods of trimming cigars."
The patent-pending invention provides a new trimming tool for cigars. In doing so, it would create a sufficient, smooth opening for smoking without damaging the cigar's structure. As a result, it increases precision, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for cigar smokers.
The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-ASP-496, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment