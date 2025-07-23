Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Trimmer For Cigars (ASP-496)

PITTSBURGH, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved gadget for trimming the end of a cigar," said an inventor, from Live Oak, Texas, "so I invented the CIGAR TRIMMER LIMITING DEVICE. My design would provide a neat and effective cigar trim, and it would serve as a viable alternative to traditional methods of trimming cigars."

The patent-pending invention provides a new trimming tool for cigars. In doing so, it would create a sufficient, smooth opening for smoking without damaging the cigar's structure. As a result, it increases precision, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for cigar smokers.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-ASP-496, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

