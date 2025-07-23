León Y Sol And Amir Fatemi Drop Explosive New Collection Celebrating Persian Pride, Rebellion, And Raw Self-Expression

León Y Sol And Amir Fatemi Drop Explosive New Collection Celebrating Persian Pride, Rebellion, And Raw Self-Expression
"This is personal," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of León Y Sol. "We're Persian. We're American. I'm an entrepreneur and a creative-and this drop is about owning all of that. We're shining a light on a culture that's powerful, poetic, and unbreakable. This isn't about riding a trend. It's about honoring where we come from-and where we're going."
The limited-edition line features:
-
Hand-designed custom sneakers blending Persian patterns with streetwear grit
Graphic shirts that speak truth without apology
Wearable art that puts culture, rebellion, and identity front and center
Amir Fatemi, known for his fearless design language and roots in underground creative movements, brings raw emotional weight to every piece. "Persian culture isn't quiet," Fatemi says. "It's bold. It's beautiful. It fights back. This collab is for those who carry that spirit wherever they go."
Select items will debut at the upcoming launch party, with the full collection available online soon at . A portion of proceeds will go to global organizations supporting freedom of expression and human rights in Iran and beyond, including the NUFDI organization who is leading the Iran Prosperity Project.
This isn't merch. It's a message.
This isn't fashion. It's fire.
This is León Y Sol.
ABOUT LEÓN Y SOL TEQUILA
León Y Sol is more than tequila. It's a movement - a lifestyle brand for those who live with intensity, celebrate with purpose, and never dilute who they are. Born in California and handcrafted in the Highlands of Jalisco, our award-winning expressions are made with 100% Blue Weber Agave, always additive-free, non-GMO, and gluten-free.
This is where tradition meets edge, where craftsmanship fuels culture. From fashion to music, nightlife to art, León Y Sol moves with the pulse of those who create, disrupt, and demand more from every moment.
This isn't just what tequila tastes like. It's what modern luxury feels like.
Media Contact:
Elisa Rocha
949-677-4878
[email protected]
SOURCE Leon Y Sol, Inc.
