León Y Sol And Amir Fatemi Drop Explosive New Collection Celebrating Persian Pride, Rebellion, And Raw Self-Expression

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The collection is a firestorm of color, symbolism, and heritage-built around themes of freedom, resilience, and cultural pride. It's a love letter to Iranian artistry. A battle cry for those who won't be silenced. And a bold step forward in a world desperate for authenticity.

"This is personal," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of León Y Sol. "We're Persian. We're American. I'm an entrepreneur and a creative-and this drop is about owning all of that. We're shining a light on a culture that's powerful, poetic, and unbreakable. This isn't about riding a trend. It's about honoring where we come from-and where we're going."

The limited-edition line features:



Hand-designed custom sneakers blending Persian patterns with streetwear grit

Graphic shirts that speak truth without apology Wearable art that puts culture, rebellion, and identity front and center

Amir Fatemi, known for his fearless design language and roots in underground creative movements, brings raw emotional weight to every piece. "Persian culture isn't quiet," Fatemi says. "It's bold. It's beautiful. It fights back. This collab is for those who carry that spirit wherever they go."

Select items will debut at the upcoming launch party, with the full collection available online soon at . A portion of proceeds will go to global organizations supporting freedom of expression and human rights in Iran and beyond, including the NUFDI organization who is leading the Iran Prosperity Project.

This isn't merch. It's a message.

This isn't fashion. It's fire.

This is León Y Sol.

