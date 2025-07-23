Lakeland Fire + Safety's Jolly Scarpe Ships $3.1 Million Fire Boot Order With Italian Government

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Total Contract has Provided 47,500 Intervention Boots for Firefighters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (“Lakeland Fire + Safety” or“Lakeland”) (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced the shipment of a $3.1 million order through its Jolly Scarpe brand for fire intervention boots from the Italian Ministry of the Interior - Firefighters Department, as part of a previously-awarded four year supply contract.

















This shipment had been long anticipated and represents a major milestone for Lakeland's FY26 results. The Company had been signaling the order since October 2024, and in late June, Lakeland CEO Jim Jenkins met directly with officials from the Italian Ministry of the Interior to reaffirm Lakeland's longstanding partnership and Jolly's trusted position as a premium supplier to the Italian Fire Brigade.

The Jolly intervention fire boot model was specifically designed to meet the requirements and technical specifications issued by the Italian Fire Brigade, going well beyond the minimum standards set by EN 15090:2012. The boot was developed by Jolly Scarpe's Research & Development department, with the aim of identifying the best possible solutions in terms of comfort and safety, without compromising on performance. Made from sustainable, full-grain tanned leather in a certified facility, the boots feature a GORE-TEX CROSSTECH lining, which provides protection against pathogens and hazardous chemicals. The outsole is made from a high-performance compound, engineered to provide maximum heat resistance and excellent grip on various surfaces, even under extreme conditions.

“This significant fire boot order from the Italian Ministry of the Interior exemplifies Jolly Scarpe's competitive advantage and business strategy, and serves as a strong validation of this acquisition,” said Jim Jenkins, President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman.“Our manufacturing facility in Romania provides high production flexibility, and every detail of the boot was custom-designed to fully meet the Fire Brigade's requirements. Jolly's exclusive use of top-quality materials allows us to offer a fire boot that excels in every aspect: protection, long-term durability, comfort, and operational reliability.

“The Jolly Scarpe acquisition, in addition to Eagle and LHD, has significantly expanded our fire product offerings to our existing customer base and enhanced our geographic presence in continental Europe and other international locales. Additionally, we are working diligently to bring a NFPA-certified Jolly fire boot to the U.S. market, the world's largest fire turnout gear market. Jolly's strong brand has a well-established reputation for producing high-quality, innovative professional footwear designs and manufacturing in the growing first responder safety market. We expect continued robust growth in our Fire Services segment, both organic and acquisition-driven, in the months and years ahead,” concluded Jenkins.

About Jolly Scarpe

Jolly Scarpe is a leading designer and manufacturer of professional footwear for the firefighting, military, police, and rescue markets. The company's products are used by both local and national police forces, firefighters, numerous rescue and multi-utility bodies, both in the Italian and foreign markets. Jolly Scarpe's military collection, Cosmas, is used by Italian and foreign armed forces, with models specifically designed for the various military defense departments. The company is headquartered in Montebelluna, Italy, with manufacturing operations in Bucharest, Romania. For more information about Jolly, visit jollyscarpe.com , and for more information about Jolly's industry-leading fire boots, visit

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

For more information about Lakeland, please visit the Company online at .

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Lakeland's expectations of sources or uses for capital, or which express the Company's expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies, including statements regarding our M&A strategy, can be identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described from time to time in Press Releases and Forms 8-K, registration statements, quarterly and annual reports and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made by management. As a result, there can be no assurance that Lakeland's future results will not be materially different from those described herein as "believed," "projected," "planned," "intended," "anticipated," "can," "estimated" or "expected," or other words which reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company hereby expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Lakeland Fire + Safety

256-600-1390

Roger Shannon

Chief Financial Officer

...

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

...



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: