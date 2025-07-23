Rockpoint And Lincoln Property Company Acquire 56 North 9Th Street, A Premier Residential Property In Brooklyn, New York

BOSTON, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockpoint, a Boston-based real estate private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of 56 North 9th Street, a luxury residential property located in the Williamsburg submarket of Brooklyn, New York. Rockpoint acquired the property in partnership with Lincoln Property Company and financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Developed in 2019, the multifamily property comprises 45 apartments and also features approximately 30,000 square feet of fully leased retail. The property is situated in the thriving, revitalized neighborhood of Williamsburg, which has emerged as a preeminent living and social destination for young professionals. The vibrant area is proximate to Manhattan and easily accessible via public transportation, while also featuring resident amenities like parks and recreation space, grocery stores, and restaurants. The neighborhood is also a prime destination for shopping, dining and nightlife, making it an attractive option for a variety of lifestyles.

"We are pleased to add 56 North 9th Street to our residential portfolio," said Dan Domb, Managing Member and COO at Rockpoint. "Investing in a recently constructed property that combines amenity-rich living with versatile on-site retail spaces – in one of New York's most compelling and sought-after submarkets – offers a unique opportunity to deliver value for our tenants. We look forward to working with the team at Lincoln Properties to improve operations and enhance the tenant experience at this property."

"Lincoln is excited to partner with Rockpoint to support the continued success of 56 North 9th Street," said Jared Toothman, EVP, Market Leader for Lincoln Property Company. "This acquisition features relatively new construction, trophy location on the Williamsburg waterfront, long-term tax protection, and imbedded mark-to-market, all at an opportunistic cost basis. We share Rockpoint's goal of improving properties to help local communities thrive."

Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious layouts, and hardwood oak flooring throughout, as well as condo-quality finishes. Residents enjoy access to prime amenities, including a fitness center, children's playroom, on-site parking and a rooftop lounge with an outdoor grilling area and striking, unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline.

The acquisition of this premier property represents Rockpoint's knowledge of opportunities in submarkets with compelling demand drivers. The firm has made 137 residential investments since 1995, including approximately 96,000 multifamily units and 15,000 rental homes.

About Rockpoint

Rockpoint is a Boston-based real estate private equity firm that employs a fundamental value approach to investing, targeting select product types and markets throughout the United States. The firm applies a consistent and disciplined investment approach across its investment programs, which span distinct return profiles. Rockpoint continually assesses market opportunities and evaluates potential investments relative to intrinsic value, replacement cost, and cash flow, and targets investments that Rockpoint believes are inefficiently priced or misunderstood by the broader market. Rockpoint proactively pursues opportunities that exhibit strong value potential that can be realized through impactful asset management. Since 1994, the firm's co-founders with others have sponsored 19 investment vehicles and related co-investment vehicles through Rockpoint and a predecessor firm and have invested or committed to invest in 507 transactions with a total peak capitalization of approximately $81 billion. Rockhill, Rockpoint's property services affiliate, serves commercial and residential properties in select markets throughout the United States. To learn more, visit .

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company ("Lincoln") is one of the largest private real estate firms in the United States. Offering a fully integrated platform of real estate services and innovative solutions to owners, investors, lenders and occupiers, Lincoln supports the entire real estate lifecycle across asset types, including office, life science, retail, industrial, data center, production studio, healthcare, government, universities, and mixed-use properties, throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. Lincoln's combined management and leasing portfolio on behalf of institutional clients includes more than 661 million square feet of commercial space. In addition to providing third-party real estate services, Lincoln has completed over 170 million square feet of commercial development since its inception in 1965 and has another $19.5 billion currently under construction or in the pipeline. For more information, visit: .

Contacts

Rockpoint

Sarah Salky / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

[email protected]

SOURCE Rockpoint Group, L.L.C.

